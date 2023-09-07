PERRY — An occupant was forced to escape out a window during an early morning house fire in the village.
The fire was reported 2:16 a.m. Wednesday at 13 Stanton Ave., Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
The occupants of the second-floor apartment were able to escape down a stairwell. The first floor occupant needed to escape out the window because the doorway was engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported but the house sustained extensive fire damage, along with smoke and water damages. Firefighters were at the scene for four-and-a-half hours.
The cause remains under investigation. Damages were estimated at $90,000.
The house is owned by KRT Realty LLC. The occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Firefighters from Perry, Perry Center, Castile, Silver Springs, Warsaw and Mount Morris responded to the scene. Units from Pike and Leicester were on standby.
County Emergency Services personnel and sheriff’s deputies were also at the scene, along with Perry police, Perry Ambulance, New York State Electric & Gas, and the American Red Cross.