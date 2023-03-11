BATAVIA — Town planners still have to consider site plan approval for a proposed, expanded Tractor Supply store, but at a public hearing this week, Lewiston Road residents shared their concerns about what the impact on traffic might be.
The proposal is for the store, currently at 4974 E. Main St., to move to 8727 Lewiston Rd. on a 52-acre parcel currently owned by Call Farms. Developer Hix Snedecker Companies, LLC got board approval Tuesday for a major subdivision of a parcel into four lots, one of which would be the Tractor Supply site.
Attorney Peter Sorgi, representing Tractor Supply, gave some background on the application, saying that the entire parcel for the subdivision is about 60 acres.
“The only lot that has any planned development is Tractor Supply, which is on Lot 2,” Sorgi said. “These other lots are for future development. Tonight, we’re really just talking about Tractor Supply.”
Mike and Tanni Bromley of 8234 Lewiston Rd. were among those concerned about the road to be built from Lewiston Road going into the site, which currently would only be built as far as the site.
“I’m worried about people making a right-hand turn into there (the road to Tractor Supply) because it’s right off the crest of the hill as you’re coming down the hill, and also people coming to try to get out and make right- and left-hand turns,” he said. “We’ve lived there for eight to nine years and it just doesn’t seem feasible that a road could be in that area. I’m not sure if there’s been any studies done, potential studies of how much traffic is going through there, what time of day, does there need to be a light, which would probably make things different there.”
The safety of everyone who uses that road needs to be looked at, Bromley said.
“Ultimately, DOT has to approve the road onto Route 63, because it’s a curb cut onto a state highway,” Sorgi said. The public road would be an access to the Tractor Supply property.
“It is up to the DOT if they want to have any traffic light there,” Sorgi said, “At this point, all that’s going in is the Tractor Supply.”
With a Tractor Supply, traffic would be spread out throughout the day, as opposed to a retail operation such as a movie theater, where everyone’s getting out at the same time. He said for the project’s Phase 1 of development, the access road from Lewiston Road will only go as far as Tractor Supply. There will be a temporary turnaround for vehicles.
“Phase 2 will not occur until there’s some plans proposed for this,” Sorgi said of the other three parcels. “My assumption, just from doing this work for 20 years, is that the DOT will not require a traffic light just for this. They’re going to wait and see the rest of what’s going to come in here. Before that’s built, they probably would require one.”
Bromley said in his opinion, traffic flies through that area of Lewiston Road and making left and right turns out of the access road to the site would be difficult.
Jo Wilkes of 8303 Lewiston Rd. said she and her husband, Todd, live closer to the city, but agreed that the traffic on Lewiston is “abominable” pretty much any time of day.
“To pull out of a driveway, it’s not unusual to have anywhere from 10 to 18, 20 cars that you’re waiting for,” Jo Wilkes said. “Friends from Oakfield are just appalled at trying to make any kind of a turn off of Lewiston going to the left. This is going to impede traffic somewhat.”
Wilkes said she wrote a letter to the town in July about the traffic on Lewiston Road and never got a reply.
“It’s a two-lane highway, residential at the highway. The commercial is all behind,” she said. “When you have a highway like West Main Street, a four-lane highway, all commercial, and traffic’s very quick there, that’s what you’re creating on Lewiston Road, for the residents and for anybody going up Lewiston Road toward Oakfield and Medina, coming from Oakfield/Medina. There’s tractor-trailers, there’s farm traffic, there’s all kinds of traffic.”
Jo Wilkes said Town Engineer Steve Mountain said in July that he didn’t see any DOT problems and the area should be left like it is.
“Not for the residents or people who travel up and down Route 63 (Lewiston Road). It’s a state highway. It’s very, very busy. And not having a left-hand arrow at Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Applebee’s is one of the big problems there,” she said.
If more arrows can be put in to direct traffic, Jo Wilkes said, it would help.
“It’s just going to get worse. You’re creating a problem here with traffic,” she said. “The commercial development, we’ve known for years that it was going to happen, but they’re not addressing the traffic and safety issues of the residents of the town of Batavia and the surrounding towns that use that road.”
Sorgi said when you talk about putting left-hand turn arrows in, that’s state jurisdiction.
“Maybe you should send a letter to the state, I would suggest,” he said.
Mountain stood up and said there are two traffic studies going on right now. One is part of the site plan review for the proposed Tractor Supply move to Lewiston Road. The other is a traffic study, which the town authorized, of the Lewiston Road corridor between Route 5 and the Thruway.
“It (traffic) is increasing. They haven’t been able to do the traffic counts in the last few weeks because of the weather, so you’ll probably see some counters out there, etc.,” Mountain said. “It is getting looked at and updated.”
The town engineer estimated it would be the end of the year when the corridor study is done.
“We know, as far as building out the town master plans, etc., that we need to continually do these updates,” Mountain said. “We are doing that and you can feel free to check in with me ... and ask any questions. Anytime you have a question, just give me a call.”
Mountain said the DOT can make its own decision, no matter what the results of traffic studies are.
“They’ll either accept whatever comes out of that traffic study or they’ll say, ‘No, we don’t agree with it,” he said. “Either way, it’s up to the New York State Department of Transportation on what improvements can or don’t get done.”
Sorgi reiterated that Tuesday’s meeting was only for the town Planning Board to decide whether the parcel is subdivided into four parcels, to include the proposed Tractor Supply.
Jeff Houseknecht and Cristi Lamb of 8283 Lewiston Rd. attended Tuesday’s hearing as well.
“I’ve been here over 40 years and, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you knew the (Tractor Supply) road was planned to come through and around to Lewiston,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, fill it (the land) all up behind me, come buy my place out and I can move to a state where you can have gas stoves, gas cars ... I’m ready to go. This state is just getting ridiculous with the people who are in control. It’s not going to change.”
Ron Schmidt, said he has lived on Lewiston Road for over 50 years.
“That is a traffic nightmare. I would never let my kids get out on that road on a bicycle,” he said. “There are neighbors right there in that area that will not let their kids on bicycles. They bring them down to the church to ride in the parking lot to get their exercise.”
Schmidt said what worries him about the access road that would be built off of Lewiston Road is that when it’s finished, tractor-trailers will come off the Thruway, bypassing Veterans Memorial Drive and Park Road, and coming down the access road and trying to make a turn.
“Unless you redo that road, they don’t have a way to get out on the highway. You don’t have a wide road there,” he said.
Aside from subdivision approval, Board Chair Kathy Jasinski said the board wasn’t making any other decisions at the meeting.
Board member Steve Tanner said the board will have traffic study results before it votes on whether to approve the site plan.
“This will probably be at our next meeting and we will review it, so you’re welcome to come and hear it at the next meeting also,” Jasinski said. The town Planning Board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 21 at the Town Hall.