BATAVIA — Town planners still have to consider site plan approval for a proposed, expanded Tractor Supply store, but at a public hearing this week, Lewiston Road residents shared their concerns about what the impact on traffic might be.

The proposal is for the store, currently at 4974 E. Main St., to move to 8727 Lewiston Rd. on a 52-acre parcel currently owned by Call Farms. Developer Hix Snedecker Companies, LLC got board approval Tuesday for a major subdivision of a parcel into four lots, one of which would be the Tractor Supply site.

Tractor Supply master plan rendering by Watertown Daily Times on Scribd

