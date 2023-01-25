BATAVIA — The blizzard that struck Western New York the weekend of Christmas in 2022 also brought a response from many in Genesee County.
A number of those who responded to the blizzard, freezing temperatures and high winds from Dec. 22-25 were honored at the beginning of tonight’s Genesee County Legislature meeting. They were called by the county district they represented, from District 1 through 9, and received proclamations.
Legislature Vice Chairwoman Marianne Clattenburg said a few words about the blizzard and response.
“We are here to commemorate an extraordinary event that took place recently in Genesee County. From Dec. 22-25, (Blizzard/Winter Storm) Elliott paralyzed a large portion of the western part of Genesee County,” she said. “With these instances of extreme adversity, we saw acts of extreme courage and sacrifice.”
Clattenburg told the law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs sitting in the audience that they displayed heroic professionalism by putting their lives on the line to save others.
“You called upon all your training and expertise, and you did it with tremendous courage and concern. You worked tirelessly, well beyond your shifts, to make sure every life could be saved,” Clattenburg said. “Many of you offered comfort and refuge to those who had been rescued. You opened your doors and took in strangers who had experienced medical trauma. You showed us the best of Genesee County. Because of your heroic efforts, not one life was lost in Genesee County. We are all so thankful for that blessing. On behalf of Shelley Stein, our chairwoman, and the entire Genesee County Legislature, I thank you for giving us this opportunity to publicly acknowledge the heroes of Blizzard Elliott.”
