ALBANY — Seventy projects, including the former Carr’s building on Main Street, will share $112,9 million in Restore New York Communities Initiative funding
The state announced today that the city of Batavia has been awarded $1.85 million for the Carr’s Reborn project to renovate the former Carr’s department store.
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, helping to remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns and generate economic opportunity in communities statewide. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls and increase the local tax base.
“These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to a more than $146 million state investment, we are breathing new life into communities from Hudson to North Hempstead, jumpstarting new economic activity and helping ensure that New York State continues to be a place where people come to live, work and raise their families.”