BATAVIA — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and RESTORE is joining a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual assault and the importance of prevention and allyship.

RESTORE, a program of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, is committed to empowering survivors of sexual violence through compassion, validation, and healing, officials said in a news release. Leading the community in education, advocacy, and social justice, RESTORE provides steadfast and confidential support to all survivors of sexual assault.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1