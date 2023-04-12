BATAVIA — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and RESTORE is joining a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual assault and the importance of prevention and allyship.
RESTORE, a program of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, is committed to empowering survivors of sexual violence through compassion, validation, and healing, officials said in a news release. Leading the community in education, advocacy, and social justice, RESTORE provides steadfast and confidential support to all survivors of sexual assault.
A person is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds nationwide. That amounts to 1,271 people every day.
To call attention those numbers, RESTORE is creating displays of 1,271 small orange flags across the five counties the program serves. The flags will be on display throughout April and will include explanatory signage and RESTORE’s 24-hour hotline number in the following locations:
n Wyoming County — The Government Center in Warsaw.
n Orleans County — Pullman Memorial Universalist Church in Albion.
n Genesee County — The lawn of the County Courthouse in Batavia.
n Livingston County — The lawn of the County Courthouse in Geneseo.
n Monroe County — The University Ave Planned Parenthood Health Center in Rochester and the Brighton Planned Parenthood Health Center
Additional displays will travel across the five-county region, hosted weekly by the colleges with whom RESTORE partners for advocacy, education, and support.
For more information about RESTORE, follow Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York on social media at @ppcwny, visit RESTOREsas.org, or email RESTORE@ppcwny.org.
