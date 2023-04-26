Retired officer guilty of child porn

ROCHESTER — A retired police officer from Conesus faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Raymond C. DiPasquale, 57, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and a $250,000 fine when sentenced July 25.

