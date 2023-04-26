ROCHESTER — A retired police officer from Conesus faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.
Raymond C. DiPasquale, 57, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and a $250,000 fine when sentenced July 25.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard A. Resnick said that between November 2020 and February 2022 DiPasquale received, possessed and viewed child porn on his laptop and cellular phone.
He had about 700 images and videos, some which depicted prepubescent minors being subjected to violence and sexual assault.
The case began with a state police investigation that culminated with DiPasquale’s arrest in September on state charges. The case was turned over to U.S. attorneys as the federal punishment for such crimes is more severe.
DiPasquale is a retired town of Greece police officer.
