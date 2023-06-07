Brett Sobieraski has been running and running and running since April 23 in Palatka, Fla.
His goal? To run 48 marathons through eight states to honor Officer Anthony “Maz” Mazurkiewicz of Rochester Police Department.
“Maz” was shot and killed while conducting surveillance in the city July 21, 2022.
Sobieraski, a retired Rochester police sergeant, is raising money for Mazurkiewicz’s family.
Sobieraski, a former candidate for Orleans County sheriff, completed his 45th marathon Tuesday when he ran through Arcade and finished at Byrncliff Golf Resort in Varysburg.
He was expected to complete his 46th this morning, when he planned on running through Attica and finishing in Batavia near the Thruway overpass.
Thursday’s run will take him through Bergen and into Monroe County.
Mazurkiewicz, a graduate of Avon High School, was a well-respected veteran of RPD and served 29 years with the department.
He could have retired in 2013 but kept working as a member of RPD’s Tactical Unit because he believed in its efforts in drug-prone neighborhoods, specifically finding homicide suspects — what he was doing when he was killed — one year before his planned retirement.
Known for laughter and a “salty” demeanor, the decorated officer had a natural ability to talk with people so they might see police officers as humans. Mazurkiewicz is survived by his wife Lynn, four children, three grandchildren, his parents, a sister, and a brother.
“Maz would tell you exactly what he thought — both the positive and negative,” Sobieraski said in a statement to the press. “He was a great sounding board and a great street cop. He could have retired or taken a desk job, but he wanted to be out there amongst the chaos, catching the bad guys. I wanted to do what I could and to let the family know we remember him and his sacrifice.”
To see more about “8 States for Maz” and to see Sobieraski’s progress, go to
https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Rochester/8StatesforMaz
He is expected to run his final marathon Sunday, finishing at the Hall of Justice in Rochester about 11 a.m.