Retirement is in Grayson’s plans

BATAVIA — GLOW Solid Waste Recycling Administrator Margaret C. “Peggy” Grayson says it’s almost time for her to retire after more than a quarter century. She plans to step down at the end of June, but is willing to stay on the job a little longer if necessary to help her successor get accustomed to things.
“I’ve got 26 years in and I’m not getting any younger. It’s been pretty much 19 years — close to 19 years — where I’ve been, essentially, alone running the show and taking over, after Orleans County left,” she said.
The GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee includes Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties, and included Orleans County until Jan. 1, 2004. GLOW continued to get funding from the other three counties, Genesee County said on the GLOW Solid Waste webpage.
Grayson talked about her decision during Monday’s Genesee County Public Service Committee meeting. She has been in this program for 26 years, since Feb. 3, 1997.
“Before I took it to the committee, I spoke to our chairman, Dan Pangrazio, from Caledonia. There’s no way I can just walk out the door without giving someone some training and explaining what’s what. I knew what GLOW was when I started and I was confused,” she said, smiling.
Grayson said there’s a deep connection that GLOW Solid Waste recycling has with Genesee County, though funding also comes from Livingston and Wyoming counties.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes over the years and it’s been fun,” she said. “I’m actually also the only one that’s had this job that is from the area. I’m kind of proud of that. My family’s been in Genesee County for three generations. The only place I’ve ever lived other than Genesee County is when I went to school in Geneseo.”
As far as her job, Grayson said she was told years ago, “You’re going to be the last man standing.”
“We’re one of the few, I think, multiple county organizations like this that still exists,” she said. “I’m one of the few people that, when I started, when I applied, had a degree in the field.”
Legislator John Deleo said Grayson has the knowledge and passion for this job.
“It’s hard to find these people,” he said, adding, jokingly, “If I can find a way to refuse her retirement, I’m going to do it.”
Grayson said she’s not someone who would leave the area.
“I’m not going to Florida. I have no desire to go to Florida — hurricanes, tornados, creepy, crawly things,” she said.
Genesee County proposes amending its salary schedule to create a temporary, full-time recycling administrator position for the transition.
Director of Planning Felipe Oltramari said he worked with Human Resources Director Anita Cleveland to come up with a strategy.
“The committee wanted to hire somebody to basically work with Peggy until June 30,” Oltramari said. “Then, if we need to keep Peggy on, she’s agreed to stay on a little longer. Those two positions would swap after June 30. That’s what the budget amendment’s for.”
Grayson wondered how she would get all the information about the job written down for her successor because she rattles off so much of it off the top of her head.
“I’m a little history person, so I tell people the whole history — ‘OK, this law started then and here’s what happened,’” she said. “Some people appreciate it, some others, not so much. People have been good to me over the years. We’ve been out in all kinds of weather.”
Before she retires, Grayson said, there is at least one more GLOW event in which she’ll be involved, along with a non-profit organization, PaintCare Inc. There will be a paint collection event June 10 in Pavilion. The public will be able to bring paint products covered by the New York State Paint Stewardship Law. GLOW says that includes oil based, latex paint, stains, primers, varnishes, urethanes, deck sealer, floor coatings and deck sealers. It does not include aerosol paint cans, auto or marine paint, aluminum paint, driveway sealer or similar bitumen products.
“I was contacted by a company that works with PaintCare, the organization the state’s hired for the paint stewardship law,” she said.
Grayson said appointments will be set up just as the GLOW does with other collections.
“We’ll book up to 400 people,” she said.
Appointments will be required and the GLOW office will accept them starting in early May. Contact the GLOW office at (800) 836-1154 or (585) 815-7906 or emailing glow@co.genesee.ny.us to be placed on a “notification” list. You will be notified by postcard when appointments begin to be accepted. The postcard will have the date, location (town only) and tell you that appointments are being accepted and how to make them by going online or calling the GLOW office.
Anyone on this list will also be sent a postcard for the September Household Hazardous Waste Collection and the Electronics Collection (if one is held). Being on the notification list does not give a person an appointment. He or she must call or go online when GLOW starts accepting appointments.
