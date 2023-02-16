Retirement is in Grayson’s plans

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSPeggy Grayson, longtime administrator of GLOW Solid Waste, says she is not leaving the area after retirement and will be around.

BATAVIA — GLOW Solid Waste Recycling Administrator Margaret C. “Peggy” Grayson says it’s almost time for her to retire after more than a quarter century. She plans to step down at the end of June, but is willing to stay on the job a little longer if necessary to help her successor get accustomed to things.

“I’ve got 26 years in and I’m not getting any younger. It’s been pretty much 19 years — close to 19 years — where I’ve been, essentially, alone running the show and taking over, after Orleans County left,” she said.

