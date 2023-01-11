BATAVIA — The pastor who served as city Police Department chaplain for more than 22 years has retired from that role and an associate pastor from the same church will continue the work he began.

The city, on Monday night, honored Grace Baptist Church Senior Pastor Donald A. Shirk for his more than 22 years of service as chaplain and for 36 years as senior pastor at the church. Stepping in to take his place is Grace Baptist Associate Pastor Zack Dawson.

