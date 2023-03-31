RG&E to begin smart meter deployment
ROCHESTER— Rochester Gas and Electric will begin smart meter installations in the region in April, starting in its Rochester Central division, which includes areas of Monroe, Orleans, Wayne, Livingston, and Genesee counties.
About 700,000 smart electric and natural gas meters will be installed in the greater Rochester area between now and 2025.
Smart meters are electric or natural gas meter modules with two-way wireless communications between the meter and the company’s systems. The meters will securely transmit usage and meter status data to RG&E automatically, enabling monthly bills to be based on actual use versus manual meter reading or estimates.
The standard smart meters will replace the existing electric meter, while a module will be added to the existing natural gas meters to enable communication with RG&E’s network. Meters will remain in the same location.
“Smart meters enable many benefits, offer convenience, more control, and expanded choice in understanding and managing your energy use,” Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E, said in a news release. “Additional benefits include fewer usage estimates, fewer onsite visits, faster outage response, and ease in stopping service when you’re moving.”
Most customers will not need to take action to receive a new smart meter. If RG&E can access the electric and/or natural gas meter, they don’t need to be present to have the meter upgraded. If the company is unable to complete the upgrade, technicians will leave a door hanger with contact information so customers can schedule a more convenient appointment time.
If the company is unable to gain access to install the new meter after several visits, phone calls, and mailings to the home or business, the customer will automatically be enrolled in the opt-out program, which includes a monthly opt-out fee. After that, customers may contact RG&E at any time and schedule an appointment to install the smart meter. Once installed, the monthly opt-out fee will be discontinued.
All residential and most business customers in RG&E’s service area will receive the new electric standard smart meter or natural gas module. Some large businesses, such as mandatory hourly pricing customers, will keep existing meters with remote reading currently in place.
RG&E will host open houses throughout the region to provide residents, business owners, municipal officials, and other interested parties details about the installation of smart meters, including its scope of work, timeline, and customer impacts.
For more information on smart meters, FAQs, videos, installation information and resources, visit rge.com/smartmeters.
