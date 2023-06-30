BATAVIA — The mission of community residents, should they choose to accept it, is to read “Hang the Moon,” a novel by Jeannette Walls.
The story about a woman living in Virginia during the Prohibition Era was the choice for Richmond Memorial Library’s Richmond Reads program for this year.
The library has a committee which starts reading books after the last Richmond Reads program ends.
“Every year, we pick one book for the whole library community to come together to read and discuss. This is our fifth year of doing it.” said Community & Adult Services Librarian and Richmond Reads Coordinator Samantha Basile. “We just read and read and read until we find things that might work. We all kind of wait until we find that one thing that we agree on. Then it’s, ‘Can we get the author?’”
Speaking to a room full of community members in the libary’s Reading Room, Basile said those who ready the book are delving into a work of fiction which made the New York Times Bestseller List almost right away when it was published in March.
“Our selection was named a LibraryReads Pick for March 2023 and was selected as the Barnes & Noble Book Club and Good Housekeeping Book Club selection for April,” Basile said. “This year’s selection ... seemed like a long shot. To our amazement, they (the book’s publisher) accepted our offer. We were grateful that they sent us preview copies for the rest of the committee to read and thankfully, they liked it.”
Before library Board of Trustees member Leslie Moma came up to read the audience some excerpts from “Hang the Moon,” Basile explained that the planning for this year’s Richmond Reads event was a year-long process.
“We constantly scour new book lists and read advance copies of forthcoming titles. In fact, only two of us read this year’s selection before we decided to go out on a limb and contact the publisher,” she said.
On Oct. 10, author Walls will be at the library at 7 p.m. The event will be free, but registration will be required. More information about registration will be available in August.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase all summer until Walls visits. The cost of “Hang the Moon” is $20 per copy. Those who want to check the book out at the library may do so at the front desk. It is also available as an eBook or audiobook on Libby.
Walls graduated from Barnard College and was a journalist in New York. She and her husband, writer John Taylor, live in rural Virginia. Walls’ memoir, “The Glass Castle,” has been a Times Bestseller for more than eight years.