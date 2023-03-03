BATAVIA — As Jim Crow laws became more prevalent and forced Black Americans to “ride Jim Crow” on the rails, the train compartment became a contested space of leisure and work.

In Professor Miriam Thaggert’s new book, “Riding Jane Crow: African American Women on the American Railroad,” she examines four instances of Black female railroad travel: The travel narratives of Black female intellectuals such as Anna Julia Cooper and Mary Church Terrell; Black middle-class women who sued to ride in first class ladies’ cars; Black women who worked as railroad food vendors; and Black maids on Pullman train cars.

