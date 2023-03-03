BATAVIA — As Jim Crow laws became more prevalent and forced Black Americans to “ride Jim Crow” on the rails, the train compartment became a contested space of leisure and work.
In Professor Miriam Thaggert’s new book, “Riding Jane Crow: African American Women on the American Railroad,” she examines four instances of Black female railroad travel: The travel narratives of Black female intellectuals such as Anna Julia Cooper and Mary Church Terrell; Black middle-class women who sued to ride in first class ladies’ cars; Black women who worked as railroad food vendors; and Black maids on Pullman train cars.
Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St.,, Batavia, will host Thaggert in a book talk at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Reading Room where she will discuss her book.
In “Riding Jane Crow,” Thaggert argues the railroad represented a technological advancement that was entwined with African American attempts to secure social progress. Thaggert is an associate professor of English at the state University of Buffalo.
Black women’s experiences on or near railroads illustrate how American technological progress has often meant their ejection or displacement — thus, it is the Black woman who most fully measures the success of American freedom and privilege, or “progress,” through her travel experiences, Thaggert said.
Thaggert first found out about the Pullman Company maids through a fellowship she had at the Newberry Library in Chicago.
“Most people might be familiar with Pullman Company porters, but very few people know about the maids,” she said. “I was just curious about this group of women who worked for this very prominent train company in the late 19th, early 20th century. I just got really curious about the experiences of African American women on this really important form of transportation.”
Thaggert said she rarely heard about the experiences of Black women on trains. She said the American railroad appears in a different way throughout American culture; it has a sort of mythology in the association with the American nation. What Thaggert was curious about was how these narratives don’t include African American women.
“My book tries to think through this whole idea about the railroad in American culture as it specifically relates to Black women,” she said. “My research looks at both Black women as passengers and as workers on the American train.”
Thaggert, in an interview with The Daily News, also talked about the ladies car, which was a first class car primarily designed for white women traveling alone or with a male relative. When Black women tried to ride in the ladies car, they were usually forced off.
Ida B. Wells is the most well known person to be forced off and she sued. She won her lawsuit in the lower courts, but the decision was overturned in the state supreme court.
Wells was hardly the only one who sued, however, and Thaggert said she was surprised about the number of women who sued, as well as the number of women who managed to win their lawsuits before Plessy v. Ferguson which established “separate but equal.”
“I look at some of these lawsuits, and think about the significance of Black women trying to occupy the space of the ladies car when so frequently in American culture Black women have even been denied that term, ‘lady,’ ” Thaggert said.
Many people have asked Thaggert if the train is really relevant today in the 21st century.
“I say it is because all of the ideas associated with mobility in our culture, I think they are tied into the ability to ride on the train unmolested, not being harassed,” she said. “This whole ability about mobility and Blackness I think we’ve seen in a more recent phenomenon people call, ‘driving while Black.’”
Driving while Black refers to Black motorists being stopped for innocuous driving infractions, and somehow these traffic stops end up harming Black individuals.
Thaggert said the ability to move freely is something taken for granted in American culture. Especially when that ability to move freely can be stifled if you are African American.
Thaggert is also the author of “Images of Black Modernism: Verbal and Visual Strategies of the Harlem Renaissance.” She also co-edited two volumes, “A History of the Harlem Renaissance” and “African American Literature in Transition, 1920-30,” both published by Cambridge University Press.
Copies of “Riding Jane Crow” are available to borrow through Richmond Library and a limited number of copies will be for sale at the event.
