With reports this week that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration and the Seneca Nation of Indians have been working on plans for a downtown Rochester casino, one gaming official said the opening of a casino would threaten jobs at Batavia Downs.
“The latest scheme by the Senecas and some New York state government officials to place a stealth casino in the Rochester area should be a non-starter for residents, community leaders and elected officials,” said Western Regional Off-Track Betting CEO & President Henry Wojtaszek. “Many of the more than 400 jobs here at Batavia Downs would be in jeopardy if a Rochester area casino opened and the millions of dollars in revenue we send to 15 counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester would be drastically cut. There are already 10 gaming facilities less than 100 miles in any direction from Rochester, that’s the definition of saturation.”
Wojtaszek said three video lottery terminal facilities — Batavia Downs, Finger Lakes Gaming and Hamburg Gaming paid $140 million in combined taxes to New York state last year.
“That is more than the Senecas did. What is the point of putting yet another facility in the region? No major decision like this should ever be made without robust public input and a comprehensive economic impact analysis. When you see this type of secret top-down governing from our elected officials it is fair to question their motives and who they are really serving. We’ve seen this tried before and the ending should be the same as the previous two failed attempts to open a casino in the Rochester area.”
The Seneca Nation and the Hochul administration have been quietly negotiating plans for a casino in downtown Rochester as part of a new gaming compact for the Western New York tribe, according to officials familiar with the discussions, POLITICO reported Monday.
State Sen. Pam Helming, a member of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, said any discussion of a potential casino in Rochester shouldn’t just involve local officials and stakeholders in the city of Rochester and Monroe County.
“It should also involve those in the region, including Ontario County and Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in my district, as well as Seneca County and del Lago, and Genesee County and Batavia Downs,” said Helming, who represents the 54th District, consisting of Ontario, Wayne, and Livingston counties and the Monroe County towns of Chili, Mendon, Riga, Rush, and Wheatland. “A Seneca Nation casino could put these businesses at severe risk and jeopardize local jobs, tax revenues and our economy, including the farmers and small businesses that work with them, and the critical infrastructure projects and other investments they make possible in our communities.”
Ontario County would be a very different community without Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack,” Helming said. “Regional stakeholders deserve to be heard in this process and I urge the governor’s office to give taxpayers full transparency.”
A bill authorizing the governor’s office to negotiate a new compact with the Senecas passed the Senate, but was not approved in the Assembly amid concerns from Rochester leaders and neighboring gambling facilities about the impact of a casino in the city, POLITICO reported this week.
“We have come to a fair deal with the state, and it is incumbent of them to hold up their side of the bargain. The state Senate has already passed the bill providing the governor authority to complete the deal, and we strongly encourage the Assembly to do the same,” Seneca Nation president Rickey Armstrong, Sr. said in a statement quoted in POLITICO.