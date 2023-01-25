ROCHESTER – Two days of public visitations will precede a funeral for the Most Rev. Matthew H. Clark, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester, who died Jan. 22 at age 85, according to funeral details announced Monday by the Diocese of Rochester.
Public visitation is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park. Evening prayers will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, according to the diocese.
The funeral mass for Clark is scheduled for noon Jan. 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Burial in the Bishops Crypt, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, will immediately follow the funeral mass, according to the diocese.
Clark died in his room at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse in Pittsford. Clark had been in a period of declining health, according to an announcement from the Diocese of Rochester.
Clark had served more than 30 years as bishop, resigning effect Sept. 21, 2012. Clark stepped down at the mandatory retirement age of 75.
In 2019, Clark announced he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and in the year before his death, he was unable to communicate, according to Rochester-area media reports.
Clark, born July 15, 1937 in Waterford, near Albany, was ordained a priest on Dec. 19, 1962, in Rome, Italy, by Archbishop Martin John O’Connor for the Diocese of Albany. On May 27, 1979, Clark was ordained a bishop by Pope Saint John Paul II.
Clark was installed as the eighth Bishop of Rochester on June 26, 1979, in ceremonies attended by thousands at the War Memorial in downtown Rochester. He served for more than 33 years, the second longest tenure of any Catholic bishop in Rochester, ranking second only to Bishop Bernard McQuaid’s 41 years.
The Most Rev. Salvatore R. Matano, current bishop of Rochester, said in a statement that “United as a diocesan family, we now accompany Bishop Clark with our prayers, especially at Holy Mass, asking the angels and the saints to receive his sould and present him to the Eternal High Priest, Our Savior Jesus Christ.”
Matano also asked to pray for Bishop Clark’s family and friends “who mourn his deatha nd pray for him; may they be consoled by our faith in eternal life – a kingdom of light and peace where we will behold the face of God.”
