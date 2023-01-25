Bishop Clark passes away

Diocese of Rochester Photograph The Most Rev. Matthew H. Clark, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester

ROCHESTER – Two days of public visitations will precede a funeral for the Most Rev. Matthew H. Clark, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester, who died Jan. 22 at age 85, according to funeral details announced Monday by the Diocese of Rochester.

Public visitation is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 296 Flower City Park. Evening prayers will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, according to the diocese.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1