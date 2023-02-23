LIMA – A Monroe County man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a series of break-ins in Livingston County following an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies across three counties, reports the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher M. Horr, 44, of Rochester was taken into custody Feb. 15 by members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Jail Division Transport Unit who responded to Monroe County Jail, where Horr had been held since December, and took him into custody on arrest warrants, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Horr was charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; in connection with March 2022 thefts from a Lima home. He was also charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, four counts of petit larceny and four counts of trespass in connection with December thefts in Lima.
Horr was later arraigned in Town of Lima Court before Justice Joseph J. Schwing, who remanded Horr to the custody of the Sheriff without bail to be held for further court proceedings.
The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office had requested that Horr be held without the possibility of bail due to having two or more prior felony convictions.
The Livingston County Public Defender’s Office represented Horr at his arraignment. The District Attorney’s Office was also present at the arraignment.
The charges stem from investigations that began March 17, 2022, when Sheriff’s deputies responded about 6:45 a.m. to a residence on West Main Street in the village of Lima for the report of a stolen vehicle. Deputies were advised that a vehicle containing a large amount of tools had been stolen from the driveway overnight.
The investigation identified Horr as a suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said.
It is alleged that Horr stole a vehicle from Gates and abandoned it in the village of Lima. The vehicle stolen from Lima was eventually recovered in the City of Rochester. Sheriff’s Investigators executed a search warrant at Horr’s residence in Rochester and recovered a large number of the stolen tools, the Sheriff’s Office said.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Horr, and investigators continued their attempts to locate Horr.
On Dec. 2, 2022, Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:17 a.m. to another residence on West Main Street in the village of Lima for the report of a larceny from a vehicle. Deputies were advised that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies were told by the homeowner that she came home to find an unknown male and vehicle in her driveway. She further advised that the suspect used his vehicle to ram her vehicle to get out of the driveway causing damage to both vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Multiple items, including a shotgun, were stolen from a vehicle in the driveway, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Throughout the morning, deputies responded to multiple other homes in the village of Lima for the report of larcenies from vehicles.
The vehicle being operated by the suspect was recovered a short time later in Honeoye Falls. The vehicles was found to have been stolen from Webster, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Investigators again identified Horr as the suspect and worked with law enforcement agencies in the Rochester are and surrounding counties after it was learned that Horr was a suspect in similar crimes throughout those areas, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Arrest warrants were obtained for Horr in connection with the thefts committed on Dec. 2, 2022.
Horr was taken into custody in the City of Rochester by the U.S. Marshal’s Service later in December 2022 and has been held in Monroe County Jail on unrelated charges.
Horr is the suspect in several incidents of stolen vehicles, larcenies of property from vehicles, and theft of tools and building materials from construction sites, according to Rochester-area media reports.
The investigations in Livingston County were handled by members of the Criminal Investigations Division, the Patrol Division and the Forensic Identification Unit.
Assisting in the investigation were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Gates Police Department, Brighton Police Department, Webster Police Department, Greece Police Department, State Police and the Monroe Crime Analysis Center.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Thomas J. Dougherty said the arrest was “a great example of working together as a team in law enforcement regardless of the uniform or jurisdiction.”
“We thank all of our great partners including our county residents who are always there to help us with valuable information and support,” Dougherty said in a statement.
Horr had previously served prison time for conviction is Ontario and Monroe counties. In Ontario County, he was convicted of third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny. In Monroe County he was convicted of second-degree assault, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.