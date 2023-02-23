Rochester man charged in Livingston County crime spree

LIMA – A Monroe County man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a series of break-ins in Livingston County following an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies across three counties, reports the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher M. Horr, 44, of Rochester was taken into custody Feb. 15 by members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Jail Division Transport Unit who responded to Monroe County Jail, where Horr had been held since December, and took him into custody on arrest warrants, the Sheriff’s Office said.

