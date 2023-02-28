BATAVIA — Once again, a Rochester man convicted of federal crimes in Genesee County in 2009 has been arrested.
Christopher H. Monfort, 50, was charged with having switched plates, aggravated unlicensed operation and with criminal possession of a controlled substance after a city police investigation.
Police were called Feb. 18 after a complaint that a car containing three people was parked at a gas station’s pumps for about an hour.
Police arrived and discovered Monfort, Anna L. Roberts, 35, and Jose M. Baez, 41, both of Rochester, inside the car with drugs.
Roberts and Baez were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.
All three were released to appear at a later date in City Court.
Monfort and a group of men, some connected with Hell’s Angels motorcycle club, were caught red-handed stealing 17 tons of high-grade scrap metal from CSX rail yard in Batavia in 2009.
Genesee County sheriff’s deputies apprehended the men as they were leaving the scene in a logging truck and pickup during the early-morning hours.
Monfort also was found with drugs at the time and he and the other men were eventually sentenced to federal prison terms for theft of an interstate shipment.
Monfort was released from federal prison on April 5, 2017.
Monfort returned to Genesee County in September and was arrested in Elba. He and another man were charged with attempting to steal heavy equipment from property on Oak Orchard Road.
Monfort and Raymond M. Hardy, 41, of Rochester were charged with attempted second-degree grand larceny and criminal mischief. The case remains pending.
