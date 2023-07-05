ROCHESTER — The COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Rochester Regional Health employees will end Friday.
The decision follows the repeal earlier this year of a similar mandates by the New York State Department of Health, along with the Department of Health and Human Services.
Officials at RRH said the organization acknowledges the evolving landscape and the need for flexibility while upholding the safety and well-being of its employees, patients, and community.
“We are excited to share this update regarding our COVID-19 vaccine policy,” said Charlene Wilson, Chief Human Resource Officer at Rochester Regional Health in a news release. “Our priority has always been the health and safety of our employees, patients, and community. With the NYSDOH’s repeal of the vaccine mandate, we believe this change will provide increased choice and autonomy for our dedicated staff.”
Although the vaccine requirement is being lifted, RRH is encouraging all employees and community members to consider the benefits of vaccination, officials said in the release. They said vaccination continues to be an essential tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and safeguarding public health.
RRH will maintain vaccine availability at its facilities for those who wish to receive it.
Former employees who left RRH due to the NYS Vaccine Mandate are also welcomed back to the organization, the officials said. They are invited to learn more and apply for open positions by visiting careers.rochesterregional.org.
If they choose to re-apply and accept an offer, RRH will work rapidly to bring them on board, the officials said.
The level of COVID-19 related hospital admissions was listed as “low” last week for all counties statewide, according the federal Centers for Disease Control.