Rocket Lab's next launch from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, with a window of 6-8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, NASA says. (Courtesy NASA/TNS)

Rocket launch on East Coast will be visible more than 600 miles inland, NASA says

(TNS) – A rocket launch will have people seeing a fiery streak in the sky Saturday from north Georgia to southern Maine, according to NASA.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1