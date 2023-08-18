BATAVIA — Rochester Regional Health cut the ribbon this morning on its $45 million Batavia Medical Campus on Route 98 in an event attended by health system staff.
The building, measuring 95,000 square feet, is a major investment in rural health care, the health system said.
“It is centrally located right off the Thruway, in a convenient place both for local residents and those coming from around the region,” Rochester Regional said. “There will be more than a dozen specialty services all under one roof including primary care, pediatrics, orthopedics, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, vascular surgery, neurosciences and Sands-Constellation Heart Institute cardiologists.”
There will be lab services and imaging. There is also an Urgent Care open seven days a week.
The anticipated opening day for the public is Aug. 28.