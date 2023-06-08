BATAVIA — Running from Attica to Batavia was a calm day for Brett Sobieraski, as he described while stopping to take a break along Alexander Road on Wednesday.
The retired Rochester police sergeant was talking about the traffic that passed him during his 46th marathon since he started April 23 in Florida. He was in his eighth state when he reached New York.
“I can concentrate on running,” he said with a smile. “I’m finally within running distance of Rochester. It’s been incredible.”
The Orleans County resident’s goal has been to finish 48 marathons through eight states to honor Officer Anthony “Maz” Mazurkiewicz of the Rochester Police Department. Maz was shot and killed while conducting surveillance in the city on July 21, 2022.
“If I could rename this, I would call this ‘8 states for Maz: The Humanity Tour,” he said. “The amount of people I met who have been so kind and sincere, and gracious has just been incredible. This whole trip’s been full of humanity.”
Being able to bring people with him would have enabled them to see what he’s seen for the last 46 days.
At one point, Sobieraski stopped at a church.
“I had this giant mountain I had to climb up. As soon as I left this church, the elderly folks that run the church ... came out to my crew member. She said that she would be rude if she did not say ‘Hi’ and invite them into the church. She invited them in and showed them how they restored the church, how a parishioner who had just passed away had painted the ceiling.”
After hearing about what Sobieraski and his crew were doing, the woman gave his crew member three neatly folded $5 bills.
“She said that’s all she had to donate. He tried to give it back and she wouldn’t,” he said. “She hugged him, told him ‘Bless you, safe travels,’ told him the same for me. He told me that story 3 miles up that mountain. My legs were burning, my lungs were burning. I had a half-mile to go. I sprinted the last half-mile with tears in my eyes.”
The smoke that has drifted into Western and Central New York hasn’t affected his effort, Sobieraski said.
“We were down in Wyoming County yesterday (Tuesday). We could see the haze, couldn’t really smell it. I woke up this morning. As long as I don’t let it bother me, it’s not going to bother me,” he said. “I’m actually on par to run my fastest marathon yet.”
His fastest marathon so far has been 3 hours and 58 minutes, Sobieraski said.
“The first two weeks of these marathons, I was barely treading water. In the middle two-and-a-half weeks, I started to notice I was holding my own,” he said. “Now, these last two weeks, I’ve actually gotten used to it.” He basically has had two jobs, the marathon runner says: run a marathon and run one the next day.
“I think I have it down pat,” Sobieraski said with a grin.
The retired sergeant said two of the people running shoulder-to-shoulder with Mazurkiewicz.
“Every time those men and woman who worked directly with him accompany me, I feel that much closer to Tony,” he said. “Today, a guy that I worked with on the SWAT team is here and worked with Tony.”
“I love this city. It’s a great city. I’m so happy to finally reach it. I still remember Marathon 1, 46 days ago, and it seemed lick I was never going to get here.”
And if Maz knew what his colleague was doing? He would probably be a little mad, Sobieraski admitted.
“Maz was one of those guys, he didn’t want recognition. He was highly decorated officer,” he was a great, great street cop. Loved showing the younger folks to do the job,” Sobieraski said. “He would love that we’re taking care of his family. We raised over $80,000 for the family.
There is a run/walk/ceremony set for this Sunday in Rochester to honor Mazurkiewicz. The event, which covers the last 3 miles of Sobieraski’s marathon, will start at about noon at Genesee Valley Park, north of Elmwood Road, where Genesee Waterways is.
Sobieraski says anyone who go to the event, the 8 States for “Maz” CommUnity Fun Run/Walk and/or Virtual Challenge should. They will gather at the site around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.
“It’s going to be an incredible show of love and support, and fellowship,” he said.
This event is free. To sign up, go to www.yellowjacketracing.com and click on the link for the run/walk to the where a ceremony for Mazurkiewicz will be afterward.
“Again, it’s going to be just such a special ceremony,” Sobieraski said. “People are not going to want to miss this.”
At the side of the road on Alexander Road in Batavia, Mary McCabe of Spencerport greeted Sobieraski and talked to him for a little while. She said she had been following the information about what Sobieraski was doing.
“I was in Attica this morning and I said ‘I’ll bet you that’s who that is,” she said of seeing the former sergeant. “As I was coming back out, heading back to Rochester, I said, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll pass him.’
McCabe said she would have been content to stand with the others who were there and clap for Sobieraski as he went by. She said she had no idea he would stop and talk to her, and give her a Rochester Police Department patch. She said they talked about the reason he was completing these marathons.
“He’s running for the officer that was killed and for all officers — to let everybody know the job they’re trying to do,” she said. “It’s just to more humanize them,” she said.