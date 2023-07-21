WARSAW — The re-establishment of Wyoming County administrator position has been a priority over the past few years, said Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan of the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
Discussions over the position began about three years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said in a response to emailed questions.
Filling the county administrator and planning positions were identified as priorities moving into the future, she said. Although former county administrator Kevin DeFebbo had departed in 2001, the position had never been eliminated formally.
“The county planner position has been filled, reaping the first of many benefits by assisting the village of Perry to achieve the unprecedented $10 million DRI funding,” Ryan said.
“Unfortunately, as with many other priorities, the process to fill the county administrator position was delayed as we struggled through the pandemic,” she continued. “The position was budgeted and included in the adopted 2023 budget that was approved by the Board of Supervisors last year.
The county administrator’s only focus would be Wyoming County as a whole, providing continuity through election cycles, she said.
“The county administrator would be the chief administrative officer reporting directly to the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors and subject to its supervision, direction and control,” she said. “Therefore, the people of Wyoming County continue to be represented directly by the Board of Supervisors. Many villages, including Perry and Attica have village managers or administrators.”
Wyoming County has begun advertising for administrator applicants. The position would earn up to $150,000 annually depending on experience, along benefits.
The Board of Supervisors has also set a public hearing for Sept. 12 to discuss a local law repealing and replacing an earlier law from 1993 which had established the position 30 years ago.
Administrator duties have been largely filled by the Board of Supervisors chairperson since DeFebbo’s departure.
James Bragg of Wyoming is now the county’s senior planner, according to this year’s county roster listing.