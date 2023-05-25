Ryan leads at Walter Klein
WARSAW — John Ryan enlisted in the Army because he thought joining the military was a great way to challenge himself to work toward becoming the best version of himself.
He served from March 1982 to 1985 in the military police, including 18 months at Fischbach Army Depot in Germany and three years at Seneca Army Depot in Romulus. He served during Lebanon and Grenada though he was not directly involved.
And now he’s leading his local American Legion post.
“What I remember most about my enlistment day was that I would be flying for the first time, which I wasn’t keen on at the time,” Ryan said. “My fond memories (while serving) are the places I was able to visit like, Paris and the Swiss Alps. Places that I would of probably never see otherwise ... I believe what I received most out of the service is the comradeship I have with my fellow veterans.”
Ryan joined the American Legion in 2014 and soon after became an active member. After years of dedicated service and volunteerism, he was installed May 9 as commander of Walter Klein Post 532.
He’s honored to assume his newest duties.
Ryan became a sergeant-at-arms for the post in 2015. Two years later he was named as second vice commander and was the “go-to” person for the post and the community’s flag needs.
He also became an American Legion Rider in 2017 and was named road captain. He volunteered to become the secretary and social media liaison.
He was later named Legionnaire of the Year for the post, rounding out a successful 12 months of endeavors.
“I spend my time on Memorial Day visiting veterans at local nursing homes, riding in the parade and serving in the Wyoming County Joint Veterans Honor Guard,” he said. “I often gave rides to veterans for groceries and medical appointments, I helped with the community Easter egg hunt, I’m a member of the annual fishing raffle committee and I’m part of the Honor Guard for Veteran’s Day.”
Ryan totaled 59 hours of service to veterans and the community as a Legionnaire in 2018. As a Legion Rider, he logged 91 hours and 1,582 miles in support of veterans and the community.
He is an associate member of the Vietnam Veterans Association and serves on a Veteran Club House Committee as provost marshal.
That year, he was promoted to first vice commander.
In 2019, Ryan helped secure grave flag orders for Memorial Day ceremonies, he participated in the flag changing ceremony at Liberty Way in Warsaw and helped to plan the annual Wyoming County Legion Riders Memorial Weekend Ride, which supports the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinic at the Batavia VA Medical Center.
Ryan’s father Chuck Ryan served in the Marine Corps. from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean War era, so he joined Attica’s Sons of the American Legion becoming a dual Legion member.
Chuck passed away in 1992, from Lou Gehrig disease. He was a member of the Attica American Legion.
“I joined the Sons to pay respect to my father’s service ...” Ryan said.
He went on to join the honor guard for the Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu. On Dec. 18, 2020, John became a member of the first Honor Guard to perform Military Honors at the cemetery.
John is now a volunteer trustee for the Western NY National Cemetery Honor Guard, bridging communication between the Western NY National Cemetery and the Wyoming County Joint Veterans Honor Guard.
He and other honor guard members from the Wyoming County Legion and VFW posts performed 95 military honors at the cemetery in 2021.
And his family’s service continues.
Ryan has been married to his wife Bridget for 30 years. She was recently sworn in a president of the Walter Klein Post 532 Auxiliary.
This year he added Commander of the Walter Klein Post 532 to his list of service and those endeavors have inspired him to continue in a forward motion.
“I consider it a great honor to be the commander of the Walter Klein Post 532, an entity that has been in existence over 100 years and plan on carrying out all missions of the American Legion,” he said.
In addition to John’s installment as commander were the installments of Adjacent Jeff Rase, 1st Vice Commander Robert Heubusch, Treasurer Robin Kruppa and Chaplain Jack Rase.
“I look forward to working with everyone from our post and others to accomplish the American Legion’s many missions,” Ryan said. “Thank you to past commander Jim McLaughlin for his leadership in the past few years.”
The Wyoming County Honor Guard will perform a military service at five local nursing/retirement facilities on Friday. It will then perform military honors at 10 a.m. Monday at the monument in Warsaw.
The unit will then march to the Warsaw Cemetery and perform honors for veterans and first responders there before ending with an Honor Service at the Wyoming County Veterans Club.