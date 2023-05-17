BATAVIA — The county may add up to $84,000 to the cost of the $70 million jail being built on West Main Street Road by installing doors to provide access to a confined space as a safety measure.
“This is to cut in five doors into the exterior of our jail building,” Assistant County Engineer Laura Wadhams said Monday during a Public Safety Committee meeting.
“This has been discussed at our owners’ meetings extensively. It’s also been discussed with the Commission of Corrections along with fire and EMS,” she said. Essentially what we have on the shower chase of the building is a confined-space issue. It’s a three-story, confined-space issue.”
The shower chase is the narrow area behind the showers that houses all of the piping, valves and controls for the showers, Wadhams said. She said a contractor who needs to get to the bottom of the confined space to adjust a shower would need to come down three stories using safety equipment.
“Stepping back and looking at that as a future use of this building for Paul’s guys, for future facility use, we decided that the best-case scenario for safety of everybody was to cut chase doors into the back of this confined space,” she said, referring to Deputy Highway Superintendent of Facilities, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Paul Osborn.
Either way, Wadhams said, the county probably would need to spend about $60,000 in fall protection in order to get all the rigging equipment needed to send people into the confined space when needed.
“This change order would increase LeChase’s (LeChase Construction Services, LLC) contract by no more than $84,000. This will be covered by the construction contingency set up for the project and will not increase the overall budgeted capital project cost,” Wadhams said. “If the Legislature approves the change during the May 24th meeting, we will instruct LeChase to proceed with the work.”
“Cutting in this chase door is a safer option — also, just slightly more expensive in the grand scheme of things,” she said. “It’s a life-saving issue and we want to make sure this is the most safe and conducive to the facility in the future that we can.”
Wadhams said adding these doors will not compromise the security or the construction of the jail.
Osborn said the biggest part of this issue is the safety concern.
“This would be a permanent confined space without the doors. You have to wear PPE (personal protection equipment. Once they get in there, if they were to have a heart attack, to get them out is very difficult,” he said.
In an emergency response, if a contractor or someone else needed to be rescued from this confined space and brought up to the roof, where the person would have to be removed from the roof.
“With these doors, it allows us to rescue them from the ground floor and pull them out directly,” Osborn said. “It’s more conducive in the long-term for maintenance and the staff that would be in there at least once a month.”
Committee member Christian Yunker said the committee has talked about this the last couple of meetings and that the issues are safety and ease of building maintenance.
“I think this is a not-to-exceed number, so we don’t know the number,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s less. The reason it’s coming now is there’s a time issue. Doors take time to order. They’re special, secure doors.”
The doors are steel, insulated doors. The cost of the five doors themselves may be $30,000.
“We get one shot at building this jail. We’ve got to do it right,” said committee Chairman Gary Maha.
Committee member Marianne Clattenburg asked why the building wasn’t initially designed with these doors. Wadhams said that after stepping back and looking at the building, the doors are the better option. She said shower chases that are in the middle of the pod and dayroom areas only have access from the back.
Project Manager Carl York of The Pike Company gave a general update on the progress of the jail project. In April, he said, a worker fell and broke his wrist. This month, another worker fell 4 feet off of a ladder, but was able to continue working. LeChase now has a full-time safety person onsite every day to look over what crews are doing and help them work safer, York said.
The schedule is still to have substantial completion by Jan. 14 and final completion by March 15.
“Some of the milestones completed this month was pouring all the cell slab-on-grades, the drying of all the cell pods ...” York said. He said the next big milestones include making all of the jail weather-tight.
“The 911 center is still under design. The design is expected out in June,” York said of the future home of the county’s backup 911 center. “Then, we’ll implement that and get that out to the contractors for pricing.”
The architect from Pike Company walked the project site April 24 and May 8 to review the progress and review and discuss any quality issues. There was nothing significant found, York said.
“Construction progress — interior masonry walls are about 93%-95% on the inside of the building. Spray fire-proofing is ongoing in the pods. Pod A is complete and they’re moving over to Pod C,” he said. “It’s taking about six days per pod. We thought it would take about five ... The last area that would be spray fire-proofed would be the sallyport. That will be done after all four pods are done.”
Workers are doing the grouting for the cells, as well as doing caulking and other final touch-up items on the cells for their part of the project.
“National Fuel’s been on site. They’ve installed the gas line, the main all the way up between the maintenance building and the admin (administration) building,” York said. “I’m going to say they’re about 75%-80% completed. They just need to extend it over to the admin building and the maintenance building. The maintenance building, the foundations and the wall to above grade have been poured. The slab-on-grade should be poured this week, then we’ll be starting on the masonry walls. Once those walls get up, we can get National Fuel to come back, install the gas (line) between the two buildings.
For site lighting, all the light pole bases and conduit have been installed. Painting is continuing throughout the building, York said.
“We’re about 20% complete with the prime and first coat,” he said. “Equipment is being installed in the mechanical rooms. We’re about 30% complete with that overall.”
A crane will be onsite this week as heating, ventilation and air conditioning are set in a second-floor mechanical room. Rooftop HVAC units will also be set on the admin building. A permanent transformer has been installed.
“If you haven’t seen the outside of your building, it went from a gray to a nice, green shade and now to a yellow ... as all the spray foam dries and slowly transfers,” he said. “The work that’s contiuing is the inside.”
The project just passed its one-year mark, York told the Public Service Committee. Project firms had a letter of intent and notice to proceed.
“It’s been just over a year and we told the contractors they’re doing a fabulous job,” York said. “We’ve lost still only about 16 days due to weather.”
Project costs are at $57,536,902. Changes to date are $537,503, he said.
“In April, we processed a little over $130,000 in changes. Including the changes to date, that would bring your current contract value to $58,143,507, which is all within the project budget,” York said. “We’re still retracting any minor quality issue that comes up. About half of the quality issues have been closed to date. Nothing’s been significant that’s been stopping work or has cost anything major to the contractors. There’s been no issues brought up by the New York State Commission of Corrections.”
The workforce on site right now is about 90 to 100 people, York said. He said that should start slowing down again in June.