WGCC 90.7FM, Genesee Community College’s student-run radio station, is sold, pending approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
“We have an application that has gone to the FCC for the assignment. That typically takes the FCC two to three months to approve,” Rick Snavely, CEO of Family Ministries, Inc., told The Daily News Thursday. “No deal can be consummated uhtil you get final FCC approval. The application went in last week to the FCC
Snavely said the college and Family Life have a sale agreement with a purchase price of $55,000.
“We go back and forth with their legal (representatives) and ours to make sure the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed, but that asset purchase agreement was finalized and signed propbably a week or two weeks before the application went to the FCC. Dec. 19 is when it was submitted,” he said.
The GCC website describes WGCC as an FCC-licensed, exclusively student-run station, giving students hands-on experience in broadcasating as management, DJs and promotions staff and carrying a variety of music programming, talk shows and GCC sports.
According to a Radio + Television Business Report article, WGCC debuted on November 13, 1985. and enjoyed an eclectic music format ranging from album-oriented rock to contemporary hits..
GCC Vice President, Development & External Affairs Justin M. Johnston said that on Dec. 5, the parties reached an agreement for the sale of the license.
“Due to declining student interest in participating in WGCC content creation, GCC has been discussing plans for the future of our FM radio station for several years. Very little original content was able to be produced for live broadcasting,” he said Thursday. “We had been attentive to this trend occurring nationally, as students have shown a proclivity to consume and produce media more independently via online and social media platforms. As we always do, we will continue to pay attention to the areas where our students’ interests lie as we determine areas to increase or decrease investment.”
Johnston said GCC cannot give a timeline for FCC approval of a license transfer.
“This has been filed with the FCC for approval, and upon subsequent approval the license transfer would take place,” he said.
The Family Life Ministries CEO said the main reason Family Life wants to buy the station is to move it to a different location.
“We’re looking at the possibility of moving it to a different area to cover some areas that we currently don’t reach ...” Snavely said. “We already have a station in Batavia. When you go further north, up near Albion and what-have-you, our station doesn’t have a good signal there. We’re going to see what we can do about moving that.”
Snavely said moving the station also requires FCC-approval.
“If we got the approval, we would hope to have it on the air within six months, but that approval is going to take some time. We’ve done transactions before and that will typically would take two to three months for the assignment to Family Life from GCC,” he said.
