GCC station sale awaits feds’ OK

Mark Gutman/Daily News File Photo Students are seeen walking across the Batavia campus of Genesee Community College. The college is planning to sell the license of its FM radio station, WGCC, to Family Life Radio of Bath.

WGCC 90.7FM, Genesee Community College’s student-run radio station, is sold, pending approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“We have an application that has gone to the FCC for the assignment. That typically takes the FCC two to three months to approve,” Rick Snavely, CEO of Family Ministries, Inc., told The Daily News Thursday. “No deal can be consummated uhtil you get final FCC approval. The application went in last week to the FCC

