MEDINA — At least one local organization hopes a new use for the building at 613 Main St. where fire broke out last week.
With the building fenced off in the interest of public safety, Medina Sandstone Society President Craig Tuohey said Tuesday that the sandstone cold storage structure is the first and largest building a person sees when entering Medina’s Main Street from the south.
“Along with the Medina City Hall, also of made of the famed stone, which sits across Main Street, it helps frame the entryway to downtown Medina,” Tuohey said. “Although the former cold storage building has not yet been nominated for inclusion in the Sandstone Hall of Fame, located in City Hall, it has significant historical value for its early use of modern mechanical refrigeration instead of ice blocks for cooling.”
The Sandstone Society is encouraged by initial structural studies that indicate the building is not in immediate danger of collapsing, its president said.
“We are hopeful that the building can be rebuilt to play a role in Medina’s future,” he said. ”The building was originally the Austin & Dye Cold Storage warehouse,” Tuohey said. “And, while we don’t presume to weigh in on the use of a piece of private property, we do hope that, once a determination is made as to the safety of the building, that every feasible effort to preserve building is explored.”
Regarding no nomination for the Hall of Fame so far, Tuohey said anyone can nominate a building for inclusion.
“We have a nominating committee that visits each site nominated. Not every site makes it every year,” he said. “Unfortunately, for this particular structure, more prominent examples of the stone’s use have been proposed ahead of this building.”
Built in 1901, it was the first mechanical cold storage in Medina. It was built by Charles Dye and Frank Austin at 613 Main St., northeast corner of Main and the railroad, said Sandstone past President Dave Miller. In 1907, Dye sold his interest and the building at 613 Main became the Austin & Rowley Cold Storage.
The Hall of Fame has mainly recognized buildings that are architecturally unique and beautiful, he said.
“Although the front of this building has nicely detailed Roman arches above the first floor windows and door, this building was designed to be an ordinary warehouse. Its primary value for the community lies mostly in its prominent location on Main Street,” Miller said.
