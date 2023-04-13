Sandstone Society pulls for damaged building

The Medina Sandstone Society is encouraged by studies saying the building at 613 Main St. is not in danger of collapsing. It was originally the Austin & Dye Cold Storage warehouse.

MEDINA — At least one local organization hopes a new use for the building at 613 Main St. where fire broke out last week.

With the building fenced off in the interest of public safety, Medina Sandstone Society President Craig Tuohey said Tuesday that the sandstone cold storage structure is the first and largest building a person sees when entering Medina’s Main Street from the south.

