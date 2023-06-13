ALBION — The little girl shuffled next to her mother, leaned up and whispered in her ear.
She looked back with a look of both awe and fear and, well, a bit of confusion.
Santa was standing 10 feet from her. Another Santa was across the street.
And then one zipped by on a scooter, weaving in and out of the crowd and disappearing toward the food court.
Santas were well-represented during Saturday’s 35th annual Strawberry Festival parade, themed “Here Comes Santa.”
For good reason: The unveiling of a life-size bronze statute of Charles W. Howard as Santa.
Howard established a Santa school in Albion in 1937 and operated it until his death in 1966. Howard also portrayed Santa in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for nearly 20 years.
The Albion Betterment Committee raised more than $80,000 to commission the statue, created by Brian Porter.
The unveiling ceremony began moments after the parade finished, beginning with Santa songs by Gary Simboli, an introduction by ABC member Gary Derwick and Howard’s granddaughter Jane Holland talking about Howard’s legacy in Albion.
“He would be so overwhelmed,” she said of her grandfather. “This is quite and honor and he would be so, so pleased.”
Holland, of Williamsville, thanks the Albion community.
“Without all of you, your support, your generosity, none of this would have happened,” she said. “Nothing has gone unnoticed.”
Holland recalled her grandfather’s passion for making people happy and offered advice that Howard shared.
“When we pass his statue or hear his name, that we think, what could we do to make somebody else’s life just a little bit brighter today, what can we do to share a laugh?,” she said. “He would always say, ‘follow your dreams’ and, most importantly, believe.”