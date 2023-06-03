GLOW OUT! launches the GLOW region’s first Pride Festival in 2019 as a way to create the area’s first Pride Parade.
The organization provides education and awareness of and around the LGBTQ+ community; creating and maintaining a safe, inclusive, and equitable environment for LGBTQ+ individuals.
An overwhelming response to the festival helped the not-for-profit grow. The organization has continued its work and is now heading into its fifth year of celebration.
The GLOW OUT! organization is run by Director Sara Vacin. As a seasoned educator with more than 25 years of experience teaching sensitive topics to different groups of people, Vacin is overjoyed to be leading GLOW OUT.
“I’m an educator, first and foremost ... I come from the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and grew up with a lot of diversity in a rich cultural landscape,” she said. “I have a degree in theatre and started out as a high school theatre educator and director. I quickly learned how much I love working with youth and that I’m good at seeing and developing talent and potential in others.”
Vacin additionally teaches college classes at various correctional facilities through the Rochester Educational Justice Initiative at the University of Rochester. She’s a Diversity and Inclusion Consultant who has worked with Genesee Orleans Head Start for the past five years and coordinated similar work at Genesee Community College before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vacin was at the first GLOW OUT meeting when there were just a few people sitting around a table, discussing how to put on that first parade.
“What few people realize is that it was a mom, Anita Strollo, who had the idea for that parade, Vacin said. She was tired of going to parades in town and not seeing any representation for her daughter. Luckily, I worked with her at the time and we both knew Gregory Hallock’s at GO ART! who brought together the other people and resources to launch that first parade. I like to mention Anita because so many of our social movements start with parents who want a better world for their children. It’s an important piece of our origin story.”
Vacin began leading the group a year ago. She also built the Batavia LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-In that has been very well-attended.
She wrote two grants to receive funding from the New York State Office of Mental Health to first build outreach programs including drop-in centers in all four counties and to provide complimentary ‘Safe Zone’ and ‘Understanding the Gender Non-Conforming Experience’ training to any county office or employee.
The second grant comes from a mental health anti-stigma campaign and will have Vacin in schools teaching about overcoming stigma, providing suicide-prevention skills, and creating an LGBTQ+ Youth Theatre Troupe which will take these life-saving lessons on the road.
“Personally and professionally, this has been an awesome experience,” Vacin said. “Yes, we get some pushback and it’s hard when one of our youths is struggling, but for the most part, we are receiving immense support and from people you wouldn’t expect.
“For instance, we’re finding churches to be one of our biggest partners,” she continued. “We’re currently working with three churches, and they love being able to provide a safe space for our community. Many LGBTQ+, including myself, carry deep spiritual wounds from being rejected by the churches they grew up in. So, being in these spaces has been healing for me and profoundly meaningful for the community.”
Since her time as director there has mainly been focus placed on youth programming and education. Vacin began with the launch of the Safe Zone program, which so far includes training for 125 people.
“The need is so great that we are now helping to train groups from outside of the GLOW region. I also started Act Out!, the youth league, which has held over 10 events this past year. What I love about this work is trying to give our youth leaders (from the four counties) as much power and autonomy to come up with their goals and events, as possible. And I’m proud to say they’re rising to the occasion!” said Vacin.
Seeing a considerable need to implement resources, outlets and support for members of the LGBTQ+ community within the GLOW region, GLOW OUT has become a leading resource. It didn’t have much structure or an active board at its inception but it does now.
“I am proud to say we now have a small, but mighty board of LGBTQ+ community members, parents, and allies who show up when they say they are going to, because this makes all the difference,” Vacin said. “Plus, we have fun and care about each other because we’re also trying to build community.”
Though most events have been held in Batavia so far, Vacin and the GLOW OUT Board have been intentional in involving more people from surrounding counties and holding some events there.
“We will be in all four counties each week starting this summer. And holding monthly social events we call, ‘outings’ in the various counties as well,” said Vacin.
“A lot of people throw around the word ‘inclusive’, but we truly mean it,” she said. “Want to march in the parade, but don’t have a group? March with us! Want to help LGBTQ+ youth, then help volunteer for an event, or show up for a fundraiser like Pride. We are building a beautiful community who will show up for each other – come join us! Unlike some experiences, I can guarantee you will leave feeling fulfilled, uplifted, and valued.”
PRIDE MONTH EVENTS
Remaining Pride Month events planned by GLOW OUT! and GO ART! include:
n June 9, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Parade, Vendor Fair, Food Trucks, and Festival @ The City Centre
n June 10, 10 a.m.: Drag Queen Story Hour @ Richmond Memorial Library; 5 to 7 p.m., Drag Bingo @ GO ART!; 8 p.m. to midnight, Karaoke & Piano Bar Night @ GO ART!
n June 23, 6 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: Fabulous Fourth Friday at Tavern 2.o.1 at GO ART!
–––
For more details and registration information, go to https://www.glowout.org/events-pride