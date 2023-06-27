KENDALL — Being part of a small school meant getting to know each other well, sometimes very well.
They played sports together, participated in school plays and musicals, worked feverishly on their homecoming floats together and, on Friday night, they celebrated together.
“Coming from a small school gave us the advantage to connect with each other in a way that many schools around us do not have the opportunity to,” Mary Jones said during her valedictory speech. “We all know each other and were able to part of as many clubs as we want. We could be athletes who also participate in music program, Master Minds, Student Council and numerous other clubs. This has allowed us to become well-rounded individuals.”
Tori Conner earlier in the night gave the salutatory address.
Kendall graduated 48 students Friday, with a ceremony that featured guest speaker Jim Oschmann, a 1977 Kendall graduate. Oschmann is co-founder of Photonect Interconnect Solutions, working in optical sciences.
The class also said goodbye to Carol D’Agostino, who retires this year after 18 years as principal of Junior-Senior High School.