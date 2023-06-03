BATAVIA — Sometimes smaller gestures mean just as much.
That’s why the Salvation Army teamed with Dunkin’ early Friday morning in the Batavia VA Medical Center’s Outpatient Clinic. They set up a table stocked with dozens of doughnuts, a large vat of coffee, baskets of teabags and a supply of Dunkin’ gift cards.
“It’s incredible — it’s absolutely incredible,” said Richard D. Hill, a 14-year Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm and Somalia, and now works at the location. “You’ll see some of the guys tear up, it means so much to them. A lot of the guys here are Vietnam vets and you know how they got treated when they came home. It’s a different world now and they get really excited.”
Friday was not-so-coincidentally National Donut Day, which has origins stretching as far back as World War I, when servicemen were offered coffee and doughnuts overseas. Veterans who stopped by got a free doughnut, beverage and a gift card.
Salvation Army Capt. Rachel Moore and volunteer Judy Arnold — herself a 20-year Navy veteran — made the delivery. Moore has three brothers who are active-duty in the Army.
“The Salvation Army has a really long history with its own doughnut day and the military in World War II,” she said. “The Salvation Army sent out a group of women, along with the Red Cross, called ‘The Doughnut Girls.’ They made these really heavy, cake-y doughnuts because the rations were so short they didn’t have all the ingredients we have to make these fluffy doughnuts today. They just went around serving all the soldiers — American soldiers, British soldiers, anybody who was in need.”
The Friday morning donation harkened back to that era.
“It’s really great to see there’s a whole legacy of the Salvation Army serving not just today but years past,” Moore said. “And obviously for me, I have brothers in the military too ... It’s a really wonderful opportunity for me to give back and a lot of our volunteers are veterans too.”
A similar donation by Dunkin’ and the Salvation Army took place at Buffalo’s VA facility — another way to say thanks and give back on one of the sweetest days of the year.