SBA offering disaster loans following freeze
The United States Small Business Administration recently announced the availability of Economic Injury Disaster Loans in New York State for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in agriculture and most private non-profit organizations impacted by the frost and freeze that occurred in May.
The declaration covers 31 primary counties, including Steuben and Orleans counties; and 23 contiguous counties including Genesee, Livingston, and Wyoming counties.
“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” said Ed Fears, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.
Under the declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the disaster. Apart from aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, and ranchers.
The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4% for small businesses and 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.
The working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration -18091.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Completed applications are due no later than April 17, 2024.