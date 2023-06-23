Scholarship honors Harding’s memory
ATTICA — The late Teddy Harding Jr. is remembered by his friends and family as a loving, thoughtful and joyous person.
He’s honored through a scholarship fund created to observe his passion for engineering paired with his ability to show kindness to others above all else.
Graduating seniors from area school districts including Attica and Alexander have been named as recipients of the scholarships awarded by the Attica Lions Club and Harding’s Furniture.
“Teddy Harding Jr. was an extraordinarily smart individual who also had a heart of gold,” said Luke Harding, Teddy’s younger brother and vice president/co-owner of Harding’s Furniture. “He was a son, a brother, and a friend to many in the Attica area. He also excelled in school at Alfred State. He went on to earn his masters at RIT in mechanical engineering.”
Teddy was an Attica resident for most of his life but lived in Fulton where he got his first engineering job at Davis Standard at the time of his passing. He had just started his career in engineering and was three months into his new job.
He died in a snowmobile accident in Lewis County on Jan. 16, 2011. Victor Gautieri, president of VJ Constructors and a close family friend to the Harding family, took the initiative to create a scholarship fund in Teddy’s honor.
According the scholarship application, Teddy was known to apply himself in the classroom and was exceptionally street-smart. He was often found in the shop working on snowmobiles, his Chevy Tahoe, or one of his other toys.
He had an optimistic charm along with an “I can do that” attitude that was contagious. Teddy also had a knack for design and attention to detail, and he loved things to be clean and precise. Teddy’s legacy as a good friend and his support and respect of others is most noteworthy as well.
Since the inception of the scholarship fund, the Harding family, VJ Guateri Constructors and the Attica Lion’s Club have maintained its longevity.
“We also have another scholarship ($1,000) for (Teddy) at RIT, thanks to Risa Robinson, Teddy’s professor,” Luke said. “Also, thanks to Duane and Lisa Phillips for continually donating to keep his legacy alive at RIT as well as Attica High School.”
The Teddy Harding Jr. scholarship is geared toward a student, annually, who intends to study engineering or enter a trade school. Once eligible students apply for the scholarship, the Harding Family comes together to select the best applicant.
Ryan Meides of Attica Central School this year’s recipient.
“Teddy was very hands-on and always loved a good hands-on challenge, so we cater the scholarship to not only academics, but people who want to get involved right away with the trades,” Luke said. “It represents people who have that special engineering mind, yet also have a true spirit for being kind at all times.”
Meides, who will graduate ninth in his class at Attica, is the son of Ron and Mary Beth Meides. He plans to attend the University at Buffalo to pursue a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.
Throughout high school, Meides was involved in a number of clubs and sports teams. He was the treasurer for his class, a member of the National Honor Society and Best Buddies.
He participated in varsity soccer. He was a captain of the team, he was recognized as a Genesee Region League Player of the Week, voted as a two-time Genesee Region All-Star and was named to the Class B1 All-Tournament Sectional team.
Several other scholarship recipients have also been announced.
Recipients of the $250 Attica Lions Club Scholarships include the following students from Attica Central School District: Anya Clark, Jonah Clark, Erika Conrad, Riley Donohue, Mia Ficarella, Ethan Harmon, Elizabeth Kibler, Skylar Savage, Grace Snyder, Liam Spink and Jenison Wright.
The following students from Alexander Central School District are also recipients of the $250 Attica Lions Club Scholarship: Jadyn Mullen and James Strang.
The Attica Lion’s Mother’s Day Rose sale is largely the reason for the funding behind these scholarships. Ron Cole, a longtime member of the Attica Lions Club, is the chairman of this event.
“We have a committee who selects the candidate we think is most worthy,” Luke said. “We often choose several as we have done this year depending on how much we have raised on our rose sale — this year we sold almost 400 dozen roses. When the committee selects, they must be enrolled at a college or training institution, and they must have participated in civic or church duties including but not limited to church, clubs or other community involvement,” said Luke.
Both the Attica Lions Club and Harding’s Furniture are thankful to be able to help area students pursue their future endeavors.