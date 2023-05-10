BATAVIA — City police reported Tuesday night that a call reporting a bomb on a school bus at a location in the city was found to be false.
“On Tuesday, the Genesee County 911 Center took a call from a local business that had received a call from, what was believed to be a juvenile stating there was a ‘bomb on a school bus’ ...” a police report stated. “Through the investigation of patrol officers and detectives, it was determined ... that an 8-year old child on a bus made the call, knowing it to be false.”
Officers located the school bus in question, which had no students on it when they found it.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the bus was cleared by a New York State Police K9 that specializes in explosives detection and none were found. The case has been turned over to the juvenile detective for the department and no further info is available at this time,” city police said.