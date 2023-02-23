The following school closings for today have been announced:
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 7:54 am
The following school closings for today have been announced:
n Attica Central School District
n Byron-Bergen Central School District
n Le Roy Central School District
n Holley Central School District
n Kendall Central School District
n Letchworth Central School District
n Oakfield-Alabama Central School District
n Pavilion Central School District
n Perry Central School District
n Warsaw Central School District
n Wyoming Central School District
