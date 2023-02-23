Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.