WASHINGTON — Area hospitals are expected to get a boost of $2.07 million to $8.5 million each year from the federal government, thanks to a rule change the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized.
United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Batavia should see $8,506,705 more annually in Medicare Wage Index payments. Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) should get $2,073,851 more and Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville $4,244,688. As a group, Rochester-Finger Lakes hospitals are expected to receive $242,572,031 more in payments each year.
“This is one of the biggest shots in the arm for federal funding Upstate New York hospitals have seen in decades,” Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday. “This will be a monumental boost to healthcare for our families and to help our healthcare providers fix budget shortfalls, address doctor and nurse shortages and so much more.”
For years, healthcare providers have faced unfairly low Medicare payments, receiving cents on the dollar for the care they provide,” Schumer said. “I am proud to announce I have secured the rules change which will bring nearly $1 billion every single year to hospitals across Upstate New York,” he said. “Years from now, we will look back at today as a pivotal moment for our Upstate New York hospitals. From Albany to Buffalo, and Binghamton to Watertown, hospitals big and small, in rural and urban areas, will finally get the support and full reimbursements they have long deserved and have been denied for too long.”
CMS’s Medicare Wage Index payment adjustments will have a positive impact on many of upstate New York hospitals and health systems, said Healthcare Association of New York State President Bea Grause.
“The resulting increased Medicare reimbursement to our providers will immediately help to sustain and bolster vulnerable New Yorker’s access to healthcare services,” she said.
Schumer said the Medicare Wage Index rate determines how much money the U.S. government pays hospitals for labor costs when they treat Medicare patients. Each metro area is assigned a rate that dictates whether it receives more or less than the national average for health care labor costs, Historically, hospitals in Upstate New York had received less than the true cost of providing healthcare for the areas they served. The new 2024 Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) rule will now increase the Capital Region’s adjustment to 122% of what the average hospital receives in wage adjustments.