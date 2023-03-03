Schumer pushes for firefighter funding

Pavilion firefighers are shown during a March 2022 tractor-trailer fire on Route 63. Sen. Charles Schumer said he’s working to renew federal funding aimed at supporting fire departments.

WASHINGTON — Two federal grant programs that provide millions of dollars to support local fire departments are on the verge of expiration, and U.S. Senator Chuck E. Schumer said he’s pushing hard to make sure they get renewed.

In a virtual press conference Thursday, Schumer said he’s worried about the impending expiration of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs, which are due to shut down Sept. 30. The programs provide money for equipment and staff for professional and volunteer fire departments annually, and have been in place since 1999.

