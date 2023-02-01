Schumer helps ease Baxter supply chain issue

MEDINA — Supply chain issues which affected Baxter International have been solved, Sen. Charles Schumer announced Monday.
Schumer stood had earlier stood with the company’s workers and said his months of advocacy were successful.
Schumer wrote a letter and personally called Texas Instruments, pushing for months alongside Baxter to work with TI on delivering the chips needed to address shortage challenges and ensure bottlenecks did not impact Baxter’s 300 person workforce in Medina or the company’s ability to make essential medical technology such infusion pumps that are used in the treatment of COVID-19.
“I stood with the workers of Orleans County’s Baxter International and promised I would fight to help ensure they had the microchips they need to keep up production and continue pumping out lifesaving medical devices,” Schumer said in a news release. “Now after months of advocacy, I am proud to say a promise made is now a promise kept and the company has informed me that they received the orders and commitments needed to address the critical microchip supply chain problems they faced with their pumps.
““Hospitals and patients in New York rely on Baxter’s life-saving products built in Medina, and I will always pump up the pressure to protect New York jobs and ensure people can receive the healthcare they need,” he continued. “In tandem with my historic CHIPS and Science Bill, already spurring major investment like Edwards Vacuum in Genesee County, this is just what the doctor ordered to keep up manufacturing in Western New York.”
“We cannot thank Sen. Schumer and his staff enough for their relentless work on behalf of our Medina employees and patients to help us secure the chips necessary to produce our life-saving devices,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Baxter International. “Hospitals need our infusion pump technology to care for patients in New York and across the country — a need that is even more critical now given the rising flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases.”
Schumer visited Orleans County this past August to launch a two-pronged plan to address the microchip shortage that hindered production at the Medina facility. He said Baxter’s Spectrum IQ infusion system, built in Medina, requires approximately 70 chips per pump, and in previous months they have had to slow down production significantly due to the lack of a sufficient supply of chips.
Baxter’s infusion pumps are classified as in “critical need” by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the nation’s pandemic response and so it was crucial their manufacturing supply chain be preserved to continue to produce these critical devices.
Schumer immediately began working with Texas Instruments, one of Baxter’s primary chip suppliers for this site, to help prioritize components for their lifesaving medical devices so that Baxter’s production of these pumps would not be impacted.
After months of working closely with Baxter and TI with the senator even personally calling TI’s top brass to discuss the supply chain challenges, Baxter has confirmed that Schumer’s relentless support has been successful and they have the necessary chips in hand to produce their critical infusion pump technology and preserve the company’s 300 person workforce in Medina.