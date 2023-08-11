ROCHESTER — As the Bills get ready for their first preseason game on Saturday, legislation promoting availability of automated external defibrillators in schools is under discussion.
The Access to AEDs Act is supported by both Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati last December, and Sen. Charles Schumer, who spoke Thursday at Bills training camp.
The bipartisan bill directs the secretary of health and human services to award grants to elementary and secondary schools partnered with a non-profit health care organization to develop and implement a comprehensive program to promote defibrillation access. The grants can be used to purchase AEDs and their necessary batteries and maintenance, and replace old and outdated CPR and AED equipment, machinery, and educational materials. It would also:
n provide CPR and AED training to students, staff, and related sports volunteers;
n develop a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan;
n assist schools’ athletic departments in developing heart screening programs for student athletes;
n establish a clearinghouse database for the reporting of AED devices already in schools;
n establish a clearinghouse database to gather information on SCA in the pediatric population for further research.
At training camp at St. John Fisher Schumer said Hamlin was a dedicated man.
“He said he would like to push for legislation that would have a defibrillator, an external defibrillator in every high school. We introduced legislation and we’re going to get it done.”
Schumer said Hamlin gave him a jersey which said, on the back, “Thank you for the love and support.”
The senator said the proposed legislation would save lives.
“The good news is these defibrillators are not expensive. But if every high school had one, I think moms would send their kids out to play sports, football and other sports with a bit of relief,” he told reporters. “So I think it’s a great idea.
“I think when I ask him (Hamlin) to come down and testify for this, which he will do, it’ll melt everybody’s hearts, and it’ll pass like a hot knife through butter,” Schumer said of the Access to AEDs. “I hope. So that’s good news.”
Schumer was asked how closely he follows stadium construction and what’s gone with it, including cost overruns. The new stadium is being built across the street from the current stadium.
He said he told Bills co-owner Terry Pegula, the Bills organization and Gov. Kathy Hochul to call him for whatever they need from him.
“And every so often they do, about one thing or another. But you know, I have a great deal of confidence,” Schumer said. “There are always bumps in the road in a massive and important project like this. But I have confidence that the stadium will be built and it’s got to be built soon because, you know, the existing stadium is old.”
Asked about the uncertainty over the Bills nine years ago compared to where to they are now, the senator said he doesn’t think any team in America has lifted the spirits of a place more than the Bills have lifted the spirits of Buffalo and Western New York.
“And other owners who I’ve met acknowledged that,” he said.
“When it looked like the Bills would leave after Ralph Wilson had passed, I was just furious and frantic. I did everything I could to keep the Bills in Buffalo, including contacting Mr. Pegula,” Schumer said. “But most of all, working with Roger Goodell. And I called up just about every football team owner and said, `We’ve got to keep the Bills in Buffalo.’ ”