WASHINGTON — The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has finished its report on the January 2021 helicopter crash in Mendon that killed a Livingston County man and two others. With the report out, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is pushing for the Army and Air Force to enact critical safety reforms recommended in the report right away.
The report, “National Guard Helicopters, Additional Actions Needed to Prevent Accidents and Improve Safety,” reviewed both Army and Air National Guard helicopter accidents, including the crash in Mendon, to determine trends, existing safety processes and current deficiencies related to nearly 298 accidents that occurred between 2012 and 2021. Schumer was joined in today’s Zoom call with the media by families of the national guardsmen who were killed — Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial.
The GAO’s recommendations address the need for improved effectiveness of both the Army and the Air National Guard flight safety training programs, specifically citing reports that pilots did not fly enough on average to meet established flying hour goals due to factors including lack of aircrew availability, maintenance issues and simulator access. Now, in the wake of the recent Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky that took the lives of 9 soldiers, Schumer says the GAO report recommendations must be acted on as soon as possible.
“The Rochester Community suffered terrible loss two years ago when three brave National Guard servicemembers were lost in a helicopter crash. Now another community is reeling following the death of nine soldiers,” said Schumer. “The Army and Air Force must act swiftly to implement the straightforward and achievable safety practices outlined in the GAO report. These recommendations will save lives. And we must all work together to protect the brave service members safeguarding our country each and every day. I will keep fighting to make sure that no community has to suffer through the same preventable tragedy. I will support Army and Air Force in accessing the resources they need to implement these recommendations issues and improve helicopter safety.”
The GAO report found that over 90% of Army National Guard accidents were caused by human error. In the Army National Guard, there is no system to continuously evaluate pilot performance during training which likely increases human error accidents. Additionally, when incidents occur, there is not a centralized database that could help develop a pattern to determine the cause of these accidents. Nor is there is a centralized database to track implementation of recommendations following an accident report. All of these problems are also exacerbated by maintenance personnel shortages because pilots have fewer opportunities to fly and train when waiting for helicopters to be repaired. It is clear that if these fundamental issues are addressed, a reduction in human error crashes would likely follow.
Specifically, the report recommends:
n improving efforts to ensure pilots receive the training hours called for in the Army and Air National Guard established flying hour goals to reduce human error accidents;
n created a database to track incidents and implementation of post-crash recommendations;
n more maintenance crew so that helicopters can be repaired faster and pilots meet their required flight hours.
Additionally, today Schumer requested the Army and Air Force assess the need for additional simulators at facilities including Rochester in order to address the challenges identified in the GAO report that hinder helicopter pilot training. Schumer cited in his letter that while the New York Army National Guard investigation into the tragic Rochester, N.Y., crash concluded a procedural error that took place during an emergency training maneuver led to the crash, the Army directed that going forward, it would restrict the procedure in question to flight simulations only. The Rochester facility does not currently have a simulator and lack of access to simulators is one finding the GAO report states contributed to pilots not meeting training hour goals.
Koch, 39, of Honeoye Falls was a 20-year veteran of the New York Army National Guard. He initially served as an infantryman in A Company of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry. He became a helicopter pilot in 2006, flying from the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport.
Koch was a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and the war in Iraq. He deployed to Afghanistan. He served as part of Operation Noble Eagle, the National Guard security mission in the United States after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in 2004.
His hard work and drive lead him to becoming the senior instructor pilot for the unit, said Col. Richard Goldenberg, the New York National Guard public affairs officer.
He was an experienced helicopter pilot who served as a senior instructor pilot and instrument flight instructor. In civilian life he worked as a civilian pilot for the New York State Police.
He was rated to fly the UH-60 Black Hawk A and L models, and the CH-47 Chinook.
His awards include the Air Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Army Forces Service Medal, the Meritorious Unit Citation, the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Reserve Overseas Training ribbon, the Army Parachutist Badge, the Senior Army Aviator Badge, the Air Assault Badge, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
He was survived by his wife Teressa DaGama. and four children.
