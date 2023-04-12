130813-A-HE359-089

DoD photo/U.S. Army/ReleasedA UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is seen during training in Germany in this photograph from the U.S. Department of Defense.

 Gertrud Zach

WASHINGTON — The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has finished its report on the January 2021 helicopter crash in Mendon that killed a Livingston County man and two others. With the report out, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is pushing for the Army and Air Force to enact critical safety reforms recommended in the report right away.

The report, “National Guard Helicopters, Additional Actions Needed to Prevent Accidents and Improve Safety,” reviewed both Army and Air National Guard helicopter accidents, including the crash in Mendon, to determine trends, existing safety processes and current deficiencies related to nearly 298 accidents that occurred between 2012 and 2021. Schumer was joined in today’s Zoom call with the media by families of the national guardsmen who were killed — Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1