BATAVIA — Early September days aren’t supposed to be quite so hot.
Most of the GLOW region will again be under a heat advisory today amid blazing summer temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. It will be in effect noon to 7 p.m. in Genesee, Orleans and Livingston counties.
Heat index values are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s.
The blazing weather marks the third consecutive day most of the region has been under a heat advisory.
People who stepped outside Tuesday afternoon found the air was like an oven in the three counties under the advisory. Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees — not a record but well above what area residents usually experience after Labor Day.
Wyoming County was slightly cooler, but still hot.
Scenes more-appropriate to July took place throughout the area as families hit spray parks and traffic crawled along village and city streets in blazing sunlight.
The NWS was forecasting temperatures of 90 degrees for today in Genesee, Orleans and Livingston counties, while Wyoming County’s temperatures were expected to be in the mid-80s.
Area residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Extra precautions are recommended for people who work or spend time outside, NWS officials said. People are also advised to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services also reminded area residents in a Facebook post that the county’s libraries also serve as cooling stations, and a place to escape the heat.
The GLOW region’s weather is expected to become milder and wetter for the remainder of the week.
A 50 percent chance of showers is expected tonight, with a similar chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Friday’s expected to be partly sunny, with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after nightfall.
Temperatures will also become milder by Friday, ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s, before falling to about 70 degrees on Saturday.