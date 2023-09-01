BATAVIA – Three people are each facing drug and weapon charges after the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force and Batavia Police Emergency Response Team executed two search warrants Friday in connection with a narcotics trafficking investigation.
The warrants were used at a residence at 15 East Ave. and a vehicle which was stopped on Clinton Street Road.
Alterique Day, 51, of Saint Casmir Street, Rochester, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony. Day was arraigned in City of Batavia Court and held without bail.
Joanna F. Larnder, 30, of East Avenue, Batavia, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. Larnder was arraigned in City of Batavia Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice.
Patricia McDonald, 37, of East Avenue, Batavia, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and courth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. McDonald was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear Sept. 26 in City of Batavia Court.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, City of Batavia Police Department, and the Genesee County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.
The City of Batavia ERT includes members of the Batavia Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. The Genesee County Local Drug Task Force also includes members from both agencies.