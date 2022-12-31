Senecas getting Canawaugus land in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Land that was once owned by ancestors of the Seneca Nation is being returned to them.

Seneca Nation officials closed Thursday on the purchase of 1.8 acres of land at 4572 Caledonia Avon Rd. for $220,000. The land was previously owned by Jonathan Steele.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1