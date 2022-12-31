CALEDONIA — Land that was once owned by ancestors of the Seneca Nation is being returned to them.
Seneca Nation officials closed Thursday on the purchase of 1.8 acres of land at 4572 Caledonia Avon Rd. for $220,000. The land was previously owned by Jonathan Steele.
The parcel, located at the junction of routes 5 and 20, is within the boundaries of the Canawaugus Reservation. The original reservation was identified as 2 square miles in the 1797 Treaty of Big Tree.
The purchase marks the Nation’s first step in an effort to return to the Genesee Valley region.
For members of Seneca Nation it was a day filled with celebrations.
“Canawaugus is part of our history and we are thrilled to reacquire a portion of the land that was taken from our ancestors,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. in a statement. “Our people have a connection to our land and to the Genesee Valley that spans generations.”
There are no plans to add a formal reservation on the land, said public relations representative Philip J. Pantano of Pantano and Associates, L.L.C., a spokesman for the Seneca Nation in the matter.
The Canawaugus Reservation is one of 11 Seneca reservations confirmed in the 1797 Treaty of Big Tree.
Canawaugus, which means “smelly waters” in the Seneca language, was a town settlement area, and was, at one time, home to many Seneca leaders, including Cornplanter, Handsome Lake, and Guyasuta, among others. It is believed that burial grounds and other culturally sensitive sites exist within the reservation’s boundaries.
Canawaugus was purportedly sold to the Ogden Land Company in a later treaty in 1826, but that treaty was never ratified by the United States Senate, as required by federal law, meaning that the reservation was never lawfully disestablished.
“Even though our treaties preserved our presence in Western New York, they were often predicated on the loss of our land,” Armstrong said. “In regard to Canawaugus, these lands were stolen from us, but they have always remained Seneca lands. Now, they will rightfully and forever be recognized as ours. We look forward to working with our neighbors throughout the Genesee Valley as we return to Canawaugus and prepare for its future.”
The purchase announced Friday could be the first of future announcements as the Seneca Nation looks at opportunities that might provide a means in the future to reacquire lands that were historically theirs.
“Any time we have the opportunity to return possession of our lands to the Seneca Nation and our people, it is cause for celebration. We are forever connected to our land, and we will always explore opportunities to restore and protect the lands of our ancestors, especially within the boundaries of our treaty-promised reservations. They are not part of our past, but rather part of our living history,” Armstrong said in a statement to the Livingston County News. “Whenever possible, we want our lands to again be part of our future.”
