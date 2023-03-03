Senior Job Fair hosts 450 students

BATAVIA — Over 450 local high school students had the opportunity to explore their career options at a local job fair the Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center, hosted Tuesday.
The event, organized by the Genesee County Business/Education Alliance (BEA) was open to all high school seniors in the area and featured a variety of local businesses looking to hire new talent.
During the event, students had the chance to speak with representatives from the various companies and learn more about the types of jobs available. Many of the businesses had information booths set up with flyers and brochures describing their job openings and requirements. Students left with information from different companies.
Batavia High School senior Rocco Mika is in the Batavia CTE Center metal trades program. Mika said he is currently learning welding and machining, but is more interested in pursuing a career in welding.
“I was looking forward to the welding opportunities. A lot of students don’t get these opportunities, and a lot of kids don’t put themselves out there, but it’s easier to put yourself out there with these events,” he said in a press release.
Computer information systems student Donte’ Marsceill, a Batavia High School junior, attended to see what the fair was about.
“I think this is a good opportunity to get out there and a step forward for searching for a job after school,” he said. “As of now, I plan on going to college to earn a degree, but this is something I now consider as well.”
Attica High School senior Shaina Snyder is enrolled in metal trades and is interested in the machining aspect of her program.
“The job fair lets students get a view of what they can do after high school. I would like to get a job and go right into the work field. I really want to be a CNC machinist,” she said.
Erica Gibson, Batavia CTE Center graphic arts teacher, led her class into the job fair and said she was excited to see what opportunities were available for her students.
“There are a lot of jobs in our area and you don’t have to go somewhere else to make money. I saw a lot of students talking to different companies and it made me happy to see them engaging with employers,” said Gibson.
Some of the businesses that attended the job fair included Liberty Pumps, HP Hood, Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, O-AT-KA Milk Products, LLC, and Six Flags Darien Lake.
“The Genesee County BEA is proud to partner with Genesee Valley BOCES, Genesee County Economic Development Center and GLOW with Your Hands to promote future career opportunities for our graduating seniors. Many seniors have not finalized the next phase of their lives post-graduation and the Graduating Senior Job Fair provides students the opportunity to speak with potential employers about their job openings and what training/apprenticeship programs they provide at no cost to the student,” said Karyn Winters, director of the Genesee County Business/Education Alliance. “Equally as important is introducing employers to CTE teachers who are teaching the technical skills to the future workforce and we witnessed several teachers and businesses exchanging contact information. Hopefully we will see new business partnerships developing as a result of this event.”
The BEA plans to continue hosting job fairs in the future, with the hope of providing even more opportunities for local students to explore their career options.
