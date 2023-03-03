Senior Job Fair hosts 450 students

PHOTO COURTESY OF GENESEE VALLEY BOCESHigh school seniors visit different businesses’ tables during Tuesday’s job fair at the Batavia CTE Center.

BATAVIA — Over 450 local high school students had the opportunity to explore their career options at a local job fair the Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center, hosted Tuesday.

The event, organized by the Genesee County Business/Education Alliance (BEA) was open to all high school seniors in the area and featured a variety of local businesses looking to hire new talent.

