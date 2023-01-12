Huntley

BATAVIA — One of the most severe punishments handed down upon a serial child rapist will put a Batavia man in prison for at least 35 years and possibly for life.

Melvin A. Huntley, 40, was sentenced Monday in Genesee County Court on 16 charges, all related to the repeated sexual assaults upon four children during a seven-year period.

