BATAVIA — One of the most severe punishments handed down upon a serial child rapist will put a Batavia man in prison for at least 35 years and possibly for life.
Melvin A. Huntley, 40, was sentenced Monday in Genesee County Court on 16 charges, all related to the repeated sexual assaults upon four children during a seven-year period.
Huntley in December was found guilty after a trial in County Court.
The most serious convictions were for three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison.
And that’s just what Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini ordered for Huntley.
She sentenced him to 25 years to life for one count of predatory assault and a consecutive term of 10 years to life for the second conviction, meaning he will spend at least 35 years in prison, with at least 20 years of post-release supervision should he ever be released.
She sentenced him to 20 years to life to be served concurrently for the third predatory assault conviction.
Cianfrini also sentenced Huntley to:
n Terms of 15 and 20 years for two counts of first-degree rape.
n A term of seven, two terms of five and two terms of four years for five counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
n Four terms of 364 days in jail for four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
n And 90 days for third-degree sexual abuse.
Huntley was found not guilty of five other charges of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and second-degree rape.
Huntley was first arrested in July 2021 after a Genesee County sheriff’s investigation allegedly revealed he sexually assaulted a child under 11 from September 2014 to September 2019.
Further investigation revealed three more victims, all under 17 and all involving repeated acts of sexual assault.
In March, a Genesee County grand jury filed a 25-count indictment against Huntley.
The trial lasted seven days. Assistant District Attorney Robert Zickl prosecuted the case.
