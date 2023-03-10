BATAVIA — David Erhart has responded when needed for almost 40 years.
He’s given years of service as a firefighter and chaplain in Le Roy, along with duties as a chaplain at Crossroads House. He role just got even bigger, adding the City Fire Department chaplain to his list of duties.
He arrives at a time when the role — and the need — has been highlighted, after last week’s tragic death of City of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno during a four-alarm blaze in that city.
“Fire chaplains provide a valuable service to the fire department members and their families,” the City Fire Department said in announcing Erhart’s new role. “We look forward to this partnership and are fortunate to have a local resource available with such experience.”
Erhart has been with the Le Roy Fire Department since 1976 and was a fire chief in the ‘90s. He received fire chaplain training at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls and is a member of the New York State Order of Chaplains.
Firefighters and other responders experience situations many people could never imagine. Erhart brings his experience as both a firefighter and Roman Catholic deacon.
Erhart said he’s never been called to respond to any “serious” situations, “but we have had instances where firefighters will come back from a call and it’s been one of those disastrous accidents, especially on the Thruway, where you see some pretty brutal things and they’re unsettling to the individuals.
“They just want to talk about it,” he said. “They just want to let you know how they feel and whatnot. It’s like a pressure-relief valve for them to be able to talk to somebody.”
Erhart comes to the City Fire Department with a wealth of knowledge and experience in both the fire service as well as a chaplain, said City Fire Chief Joshua Graham.
“In light of the recent events in the city of Buffalo, this is an extremely important position and I am thrilled we found someone like Deacon Dave,” he said.
City Firefighter Sean Huggins said the goal of bringing Erhart aboard was to have another friendly face with whom firefighters could talk and build a relationship but will also be there in times of need.
“Being a firefighter for so long, I think it matters for us to have a chaplain that ‘gets’ the job,” Huggins said. “No one really understands the job of a firefighter like a fellow firefighter, so having Dave, having the experience of that, and then him being a deacon as well helps us relate better.”
How well did Erhart know city fire personnel before becoming chaplain?
“I’ve known a few of the members, one or two of them I know quite well,” he said. “But the firefighters, it doesn’t matter if they’re in Batavia, if they’re in Le Roy, it doesn’t matter — Caledonia, Bergen, Pavilion, Stafford, we all work together.”
In the relationship between a fire department and a chaplain, the department needs to have a good set of ears and to listen to what the chaplain is saying.
“Two — a little spiritual uplift once in a while doesn’t hurt,” Erhart said.
For a chaplain it’s important to be around to do whatever department personnel need, he said.
“The need always comes at the most inopportune times and that’s fine,” he said.
Erhart says he can help out in Batavia in his hew role. Asked about what the required commitment is from a chaplain, he simply said, “as needed.”
Talking about his role as Crossroads chaplain — where he also volunteers — he’ll get calls from Crossroads from time to time. He tells those he works with to call him on the phone that he’s a Roman Catholic deacon with access to priests who can assist as needed.
After all, spiritual and psychological support is the point in whatever role Erhart’s serving.
“If there was a need for a chaplain, I certainly feel that I could help them out and do whatever they need,” he said. “This thing in Buffalo last week (the fatal fire), certainly points to the need, that we need to have a chaplain available for firefighters.”