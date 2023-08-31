ORANGEVILLE — Seven people were taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, included three by Mercy Flight helicopters, after this evening’s accident around 6 o’clock at the intersection of Routes 238 and 20A.
Warsaw Fire Chief Deanna Wilcox said firefighters were dispatched to a reported two-vehicle accident. The accident was originally reported to involve serious injuries.
“When we got on scene, there was one occupant in one vehicle, seven occupants in another vehicle,” she said. “We thought three of them were serious enough that we Mercy Flighted two out.”
There were several neighboring departments at the scene with Warsaw, Wilcox said. There were four paramedics assisting - two from Wyoming County and two from Erie County. Aside from the three patients flown to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, four more were taken to ECMC, she said.
One driver was checked and signed off at the scene. The response to what Wilcox said was a mass casualty situation included two Warsaw ambulances and 10 ambulances from other departments.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.