WARSAW — It was a busy day in Wyoming County Court Thursday as Judge Michael Mohun sentenced seven people to state prison for a variety of crimes.
The most severe sentence came for Roger E. Bartz, 73, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child, as reported in Saturday’s edition.
William A. Snyder, 54, of Middlebury was sentenced to 6 to 12 years, as revealed in an article published today.
Five others were sentenced to state prison:
n Kyle D. Barber, 33, of Yorkshire was sentenced to five years in prison, with Willard Drug Treatment as an option. He pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for dealing drugs in Arcade.
n Bayne R. Johnson of Perry was sentenced to two years in prison with two years of post-release supervision, with Willard as an option for dealing drugs in Perry.
n Cory M. Goodenow, 28, of Warsaw was sentenced to 18 months to three years in prison. He pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense. He had been charged with 36 counts after he continually contacted a victim with an order of protection, while he was serving a 30-month to three-year prison term for strangulation imposed in March 2022.
Goodenow strangled a woman to unconsciousness just four months after his release from state prison for beating the woman with a baseball bat. That arrest came a two weeks after his release from his first prison term for raping a 15-year-old girl.
Goodenow was 23 when he attacked the woman with a bat, a case that also led to the arrest of his parents for helping him contact the victim while he was in jail.
n Edward Siwy, 47, of Buffalo was sentenced to 18 months to three years for attempted criminal possession of stolen property and was given a conditional discharge for driving while impaired by drugs.
n Erica M. Raphael, 38, of Batavia was sentenced to three to six years in prison, with Willard, for third-degree burglary.
Raphael, who has an extensive history of thefts and other crimes, had been banned from Walmarts for repeated shoplifting. She was arrested in June after she twice entered Walmart in Warsaw and stole items.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.