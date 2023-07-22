GENESEE FALLS — Three people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries and a few to Wyoming County Community Health System after an accident Saturday, a county Emergency Services official said.
The accident happened at the intersection of Denton Corners Road and Route 19A.
“There were some serious injuries. Eleven people were involved,” said Wyoming County Fire/EMS Coordinator Bill Streicher. “Most of them were transported.”
The people taken to WCCHS suffered minor injuries, he said. Streicher said there were no fatalities, to his knowledge.
Streicher said there were two vehicles involved, with nine people in one and two in the other.
“There’s quite a few agencies involved,” Streicher said of the response. “There were quite a few ambulances called in. Mercy Flight was unavailable. Mercy Flight Central was unavailable. They went to LifeNet, but LifeNet’s ETA was too extensive. We can’t wait for a helicopter. We’ve got to transport.”