BUFFALO — A sex abuse claim against a retired priest who served in Medina has been deemed credible.
The accusation Rev. Joseph Vatter had abused a minor female was found substantiated by the Diocese of Buffalo’s Independent Review Board.
Vatter had been placed on leave this past February. He will continue to be removed from ministry and be placed on Priests with Substantiated Claims of Abuse listing on the diocesan website.
Vatter is a former pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Medina. He served there during the early 2000s before moving to Lockport’s All Saints Parish.
He retired in May 2022 but had been occasionally celebrating Masses at various churches.
The Diocese did not say where or when the alleged sex abuse occurred.
Vatter was not part of the Diocese’s original list of possible sexual abusers and was not part of any lawsuit filed against the Diocese.
He was, however, accused of sexual abuse by a Tonawanda man who made the accusations public in September.
In an article in The Buffalo News, the man said Vatter sexually assaulted him in 1980 while Vatter was pastor of St. Christopher Church in Tonawanda.
Vatter was, though, part of a complaint filed in 2004, the article said, and the church found no basis.
Vatter also worked in churches in Jamestown, Buffalo, Dunkirk, Depew, Belmont, and Kenmore before his retirement.