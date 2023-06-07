BATAVIA — A registered sex offender was arrested last week and charged with possessing child pornography after a state police investigation into a complaint filed March 7.
Cody W. Crandall, 26, of Batavia was charged with one count of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, a class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison.
Troopers said Crandall also was charged with failing to report a change of address as a registered sex offender.
That charge is more severe: A class D felony punishable by up to seven years because Crandall had been previously convicted of a sex offender registry violation.
Crandall was arrested June 1 and was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released with appearance tickets.
Crandall is a Level 1, the lowest level, offender on the New York State Sex Offender Registry.
He was arrested in 2018 and charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child in Attica.
At the time he was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor forcible touching and was sentenced to nine months in jail and was deemed a Level 1 offender.
He was arrested in 2022 and charged in Warsaw with failing to register and was later convicted and sentenced to probation.