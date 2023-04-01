Genesee County will receive $841,580 in state matching funds as a result of taxpayer savings achieved in 2021, which its Legislature chairwoman said will be used toward shared services.
“Genesee County, N.Y., is pleased to participate in New York state’s CWSSI (County-Wide Shared Services Initiative) program. We appreciate the award of $841,580.62 as we engage in more Shared Services for the benefit of our property taxpayers,” Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said.
The New York Department of State said Thursday that the funding is provided through the CWSSI, which provides a one-time match of taxpayer savings achieved in the first year of implementation of new shared services projects.
“New York’s counties and municipalities work hard to identify new and creative ways to cut costs and save taxpayer dollars,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “The savings achieved through Genesee County’s Shared Services plan is proof that working together to create efficiencies in local government can deliver positive results for residents for years to come.”
As part of CWSSI, Genesee County created a 2020 Shared Services Plan that identified ways to consolidate services and save taxpayer money through government efficiency in services and community programs. Genesee County’s plan included a proposal to partner with the Capital Region BOCES Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition to receive group purchasing discounts on pharmacy benefits. This partnership allows the county and municipalities to reduce spending associated with administering employee benefit plans and save taxpayer dollars, while also reducing prescription drug costs for employees. Genesee County achieved the $841,580 in taxpayer savings two years ago as a result of this.
“Joining the Capital Region BOCES pharmacy purchasing coalition demonstrated the power of combining forces with other municipal entities, helping to reduce program expenditures,” Stein said. “Initiatives such as this are win-wins for taxpayers, program users and are a hallmark of the creativity employed in Genesee County.
The Capital Region BOCES Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition is a self-insured prescription drug program that was initially developed with a $400,000 grant from the Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency program. The program is designed to comport with nearly any health insurance plan and benefit structure that a municipality may have, allowing municipalities to maintain their current pharmacy plan, governance and autonomy while achieving cost savings through large-scale group purchasing discounts.
