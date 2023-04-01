$841K in state funds coming county’s way

Genesee County will receive $841,580 in state matching funds as a result of taxpayer savings achieved in 2021, which its Legislature chairwoman said will be used toward shared services.

“Genesee County, N.Y., is pleased to participate in New York state’s CWSSI (County-Wide Shared Services Initiative) program. We appreciate the award of $841,580.62 as we engage in more Shared Services for the benefit of our property taxpayers,” Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said.

